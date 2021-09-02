“The Prince Of Bel Air” new edition: Successor found for Will Smith – News 2021

The new edition of “The Prince Of Bel Air” continues to take shape. After it became known what the differences between the new series “Bel-Air” and the cult sitcom are, it is now clear who will follow in Will Smith’s footsteps!

While the comedy series had a serious core at the time, but was implemented with a high density of gags as light fare, the reboot “Bel-Air” should concentrate completely on the main character’s problems, largely without the funny trappings for Will Smith (“Bad Boys for Life”, “Gemini Man”) is celebrated to this day. As a drama series, we can therefore expect more story and less slapstick interludes. The young actor Jabari Banks has now been hired for the cast. How Will Smith brought the decision of those responsible to the acting novice can be seen here in the recording of the surprising video call:









The original had an impressive 148 episodes in six seasons between 1990 and 1996. The US streaming service Peacock is so convinced of the new concept that two seasons were ordered straight away. The authenticity is guaranteed in any case, because Jabari Banks comes from the same area as the main character Will from the series. Peacock belongs to the American broadcasting network NBC. “The Prince of Bel Air” was first broadcast there in September 1990.

A good omen for the reboot. It remains to be seen whether the new edition of “Bel-Air” will come to the German broadcasting group RTL first, as it was back then. In November 1992 the first episode ran on the former TV broadcaster RTL Plus on free TV. Then TVNOW would soon be the streaming service that would show the series in this country. Peacock itself is not available with us. We will keep you up to date.