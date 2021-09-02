The one advice divorced Anna Faris gives her 8-year-old son about marriage

In the latest episode of her podcast “Anna Faris Is Unqualified” she spoke to the author Glennon Doyle about her decision to marry for the first time at the age of 27 – her marriage kept up for four years actor Ben Indra back then. The second with Chris Pratt Lasted eight years until they both announced their separation in the summer of 2017. The divorce followed a little later. “We will always love each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to receive the deepest respect for one another,” said the two of them at the time.









“Not in the twenties”

Their relationship resulted in son Jack, to whom Faris today gives one piece of advice regarding marriage: not to do it at a young age. “I don’t know if that’s too grumpy or mean in some ways, but if I could tell my eight-year-old son one thing to stick to, I would really encourage him not to get married in his twenties,” said Faris , whose ex Pratt meanwhile Katherine Schwarzenegger who said yes.

The two became parents to a daughter named Lyla Maria in August 2020. “He’s a fantastic guy,” said Pratt’s father-in-law Arnold Schwarzenegger about him. The two of them get along very well.