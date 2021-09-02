The best Sherlock Holmes films · KINO.de

Arthur Conan Doyle’s notorious detective Sherlock Holmes has already brought it to the big screen in a number of variations. We’ll give you an overview.

There can’t be enough Sherlock Holmes films for Hollywood. Every year a new version of the highly intelligent detective appears with the deerstalker. Not only do the Holmes actors differ in the films, but also the characters themselves. In these Sherlock Holmes films, the egg is not always the same as the other and yet they have one thing in common: they are among the best of their kind.

The best Sherlock Holmes films of the 20th century

The first story about Sherlock Holmes was published by the author Sir Arthur Conan Doyle in 1887 with the novel “A Study in Scarlet”. So it’s no wonder that the first Sherlock Holmes films were made at the beginning of the 20th century.

“Sherlock Holmes” (1916)

In his very first screen adventure, the title hero has to investigate a royal case. The young Alice Faulkner is held captive and blackmailed, she is supposed to tell her kidnappers where to find important letters that could harm the royal family.

William Gillette was already familiar with the role of Sherlock Holmes thanks to numerous theatrical performances and embodied the detective in the film adaptation of the play of the same name, which he himself wrote at the time.

“The private life of Sherlock Holmes” (1970)

In this somewhat different Holmes story by comedian Billy Wilder, 50 years after the death of Doctor John Watson, the detective reveals old cases that were never seen before from the Doyle stories. Hollywood icon and masterful villain Christopher Lee shines in the role of Mycroft Holmes.

“The Secret of the Hidden Temple” (1985)

Even before the shrewd detective came of age, he solved many a mystery. In “The Secret of the Hidden Temple”, the young boarding school student meets his new acquaintance, John Watson. Together they investigate a case that has left the London police question marks.

The best Sherlock Holmes films of the 21st century

Even in the new Millennium, John Watson and his partner are unstoppable. The dissimilar duo solves exciting cases in two modern series, but there is no shortage of the Sherlock Holmes films either, as you can read.

“Sherlock Holmes” (2009)

In his second most famous role, Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr. first appeared as Sherlock Holmes in 2009. In Guy Ritchie’s action adventure, he shines as calculating, funny and incredibly clever. In Downey’s first Sherlock Holmes film, the title character has to save England from great danger. Fortunately, Doctor John Watson (Jude Law) is at his side with advice and action.

“Sherlock Holmes: Game in the Shadows” (2011)

After a successful first part, the duo Jude Law and Robert Downey Jr. return to their roles two years later. In "Sherlock Holmes: Spiel im Schatten", Downey's version of Sherlock meets his archenemy Professor James Moriarty (Jared Harris). With such a dangerous adversary, however, the two do not have to face it alone, they are supported by the fortune teller Sim (Noomi Rapace).

“Mr. Holmes “2015

The times of exciting criminal cases are over, at the age of 93 Sherlock Holmes (Ian McKellen) retired. Instead of fighting against archenemy Moriarty, the title character fights against old age and dementia. In Japan he is supposed to refresh his memories and solve an old case.

“Enola Holmes” 2020

In this Netflix adventure, it’s not Sherlock Holmes, but his little sister Enola (Millie Bobby Brown) in the foreground. Your stories do not come from Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s pen, but they are no less exciting. In the first part, on her 16th birthday, young Enola finds out that her mother has disappeared. Actually, the future detective wants to investigate the case, but her brothers Sherlock (Henry Cavill) and Mycroft (Sam Claflin) prefer to put her in a boarding school so that she becomes a real lady.

Future Sherlock Holmes films

Whether these planned sequels with and about our favorite detective will be just as good – or better – than their predecessors can only be hoped at this point in time. Nonetheless, they are mentioned here in anticipatory anticipation.

“Enola Holmes 2”

The title heroine’s first adventure was so successful that Netflix is ​​planning “Enola Holmes 2”. The sequel will most likely be based on Nancy Springer’s second Enola novel “The Fall of the Left-Handed Lady”. In this, the youngest Holmes investigates the disappearance of a woman and meets Doctor John Watson.

Enola Holmes is getting ready for her next adventure, which of course also includes her brother Sherlock. © Alex Bailey / Legendary via Netflix

“Sherlock Holmes 3”

For the third time, Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law will solve an exciting case as Sherlock Holmes and John Watson. It is not yet clear who or what the duo will expect in the third part, even when “Sherlock Holmes 3” will be released remains to be seen. The new Holmes film is being directed by Dexter Fletcher (“Rocketman”).

