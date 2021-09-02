Sofia Vergara: At 42 years old, in top form

“Modern Family” star Sofia Vergara is still in an extremely good figure. Above all, the beautiful actress owes her beauty secret to the fact that you completely forget her age when you see her great curves

Sofia Vergara is the cover girl of the upcoming November issue of “Shape” and appears on the cover in a super tight outfit. So she directs the gaze to her fantastic figure, whose age could easily be forgotten at the sight. After all, the “Modern Family” star is already 42 years old. How she manages to stay in shape, she now revealed to the American lifestyle magazine:

The alpha and omega of Sofia Vergara’s beauty secret is actually pretty simple. The Colombian beauty particularly relies on sports units with which she trains against slack tissue. “After I had my 40th birthday, I noticed for the first time that my skin had become much softer all over my body. Then I knew it was time to do something. So I did it,” explains the series actress .

Sofia then began with a regular workout, which consists of strength, stretching and fitness exercises and is based on the sport of Pilates. With the “Megaformer” program she wants to counteract her metabolism, which changes naturally with age. Now she feels more fit than ever before.

Despite a strict training plan, the 42-year-old approaches her rejuvenation with ease. “I always find a good excuse to skip the sport.” And the actress turns a blind eye every now and then when it comes to sweets. As soon as Sofia sees the result of her hard work, however, she pulls herself back to carry on and compensates for her sweets with additional exercises.

Sofia Vergara’s beauty secret is mainly based on a motto: “No hard work, no price” or “No sweat, no cake”.

