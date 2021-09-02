Thursday, September 2, 2021
HomeNewsSeth Rogan on bizarre encounter with Tom Cruise
News

Seth Rogan on bizarre encounter with Tom Cruise

By Sonia Gupta
0
58




In his new book “Yearbook”, the American comedian Seth Rogen recalled a strange encounter with Hollywood star Tom Cruise, during which the latter allegedly claimed, among other things, that the pharmaceutical industry was to blame for his questionable reputation and his colleague gave a lecture about it Scientology is said to have held – the Hollywood sect of which Cruise has been one of the most prominent members for decades.

Seth Rogen describes a bizarre encounter with Tom Cruise

2006 it came to the meeting of Rogans with the “Mission: Impossible” star. Film director Judd Apatow, who accompanied Rogen on his visit to Cruise’s villa in Los Angeles, was also there. One wanted to discuss comedy, so Rogen loudly Page Six about the reason for the meeting.




It was then that Rogen and Apatow made the film “For the first time” (original title: “Knocked Up”). The meeting came about a year after Tom Cruise started talking about when he interrupted an interview with Oprah Winfrey by jumping up and down on her couch.

He had already sensed something was strange when he pulled up and saw Cruise, his then-wife Katie Holmes, and their then-newborn baby Suri waiting to greet him.


Previous articleBeamed into the 1980s with wigs: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom welcome the New Year – entertainment
Next articleNews: Bitcoin for bankers: a classification of the crypto world
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv