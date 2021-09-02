Seth Rogan on bizarre encounter with Tom Cruise

In his new book “Yearbook”, the American comedian Seth Rogen recalled a strange encounter with Hollywood star Tom Cruise, during which the latter allegedly claimed, among other things, that the pharmaceutical industry was to blame for his questionable reputation and his colleague gave a lecture about it Scientology is said to have held – the Hollywood sect of which Cruise has been one of the most prominent members for decades.

2006 it came to the meeting of Rogans with the "Mission: Impossible" star. Film director Judd Apatow, who accompanied Rogen on his visit to Cruise's villa in Los Angeles, was also there. One wanted to discuss comedy, so Rogen loudly Page Six about the reason for the meeting.









It was then that Rogen and Apatow made the film “For the first time” (original title: “Knocked Up”). The meeting came about a year after Tom Cruise started talking about when he interrupted an interview with Oprah Winfrey by jumping up and down on her couch.

He had already sensed something was strange when he pulled up and saw Cruise, his then-wife Katie Holmes, and their then-newborn baby Suri waiting to greet him.