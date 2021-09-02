Thursday, September 2, 2021
Rihanna: Rapper ASAP Rocky speaks for the first time about their relationship

By Sonia Gupta
Rihanna
ASAP Rocky talks about the relationship for the first time

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky

© imago images

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna are said to have been a couple since 2020. Now the rapper spoke for the first time about his love for the singer.

It’s finally official. After more than a year of rumors and speculation, ASAP Rocky, 32, confirmed his love for singer Rihanna, 33. The two had never personally confirmed their relationship – until now: Rocky spoke about his feelings for the first time in an interview with GQ magazine common future plans.

Rihanna is the love of his life

“[Sie ist] the love of my life. My lady, “the 32-year-old indicated. At RiRi, the musician seems to have finally arrived after numerous ex-partners.” I think if you know it, then you know it. She’s the right one, “stressed Rocky in the conversation. Last Christmas the couple spent in Barbados, Rihanna’s home. And the father of the” Praise the Lord “interpreter is from the Caribbean island:” It was like coming home for me. ”




ASAP Rocky: “Would be an incredible dad”

Will they soon have offspring? The American can actually imagine becoming a father one day. “I think I would be an amazing, remarkable, and generally great dad,” said Rocky. However, he was unable to elicit precise details about potential family planning.

Sources used: gq.com

Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
