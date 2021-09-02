Penélope Cruz shines and sparkles as ever

Venice Film Festival starts with a star cast The 78th Venice Film Festival began with a large cast of stars. The prelude to the Mostra was the film by the Spaniard Pedro Almodovár “Madres Paralelas” with Penélope Cruz in one of the leading roles. 02.09.2021

A radiant Penélope Cruz, next to her a relaxed-looking Pedro Almodóvar: Right at the opening, the 78th International Film Festival will deliver the usual glamorous pictures of the stars. The two Oscar winners presented their drama «Madres paralelas» in a gala and opened the festival with it. Cruz plays one of two women who get pregnant unplanned. Shortly before the birth of their daughters, they met in a clinic, from then on their lives remained closely linked.

Hollywood is back

Matt Damon and Adam Driver, Jamie Lee Curtis and Kristen Stewart – these are just a few of the names on the guest list at the world’s oldest festival.

Ridley Scott’s action spectacle “The Last Duel” is premiering in Venice, as is the sequel to the horror horror “Halloween Kills” starring Jamie Lee Curtis.

The eagerly awaited new edition of the science fiction epic “Dune” will also be shown in Venice, with an unusually large number of stars for Denis Villeneuve with Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling and Javier Bardem Brought camera.

Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana on the set of “Spencer”. The star-studded film runs in the competition in Venice.

Matt Damon as Jean de Carrouges in a scene from the medieval drama “The Last Duel”.

Olivia Colman (l) and Dakota Johnson in a scene from the film “The Lost Daughter”.

Benedict Cumberbatch in a scene from Jane Campion’s new film “The Power of the Dog”.

Running in competition: scene from the film “The Hand of God” by Paolo Sorrentino.

Timothee Chalamet and Rebecca Ferguson in a scene from the film “Dune”.

Oscar Isaac in a scene from “The Card Counter” – This film is also running in competition at the Venice Film Festival.

Too many films, too little space

He has the impression “as if the pandemic had served to stimulate creativity and raise the bar for quality,” explains festival director Barbera. He was unable to include many films in the program due to lack of space. Can he once again prove his keen sense of internationally successful works with this selection? That will be shown during the festival – and with the awards that the jury will give to the South Korean Oscar winner Bong Joon Ho (“Parasite”) at the end of the film festival on September 11th.