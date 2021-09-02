Thursday, September 2, 2021
Orlando Bloom: That should be Daisy’s first word

By Arjun Sethi
Orlando Bloom
He sings for daughter Daisy Dove – and that’s the sweet reason

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom on the red carpet in August 2019.

© Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com

Orlando Bloom developed a method of his own to convince daughter Daisy Dove that her first word should be “Dad”.

Orlando Blooms, 44, and Katy Perrys, 36, daughter Daisy Dove is now six months old. The little one’s father can’t wait for her to utter the famous first word – and has developed his own method to influence the choice of the word.

Orlando Bloom: This song is supposed to bind Daisy Dove to him

“I sing to her every day and use every imaginable song that contains the word ‘Dad’. This should be her first!”, Orlando Bloom told the Daily Mail on the latest episode of the “Graham Norton Show”. which will be broadcast on Friday evening.




Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom got engaged in February 2019, and in August 2020 they became parents to little Daisy Dove. It will be the second marriage for both of them. The singer was married to comedian and actor Russell Brand, 45, between 2010 and 2012, and Bloom was married to model Miranda Kerr, 37, with whom he has son Flynn, 10, from 2010 to 2013.

Sources used: dailymail.co.uk, bbc.co.uk

