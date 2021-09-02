Thursday, September 2, 2021
Netflix Announcement: Popular Comedy Series Goes 3rd Season

By Vimal Kumar
The popular comedy series “Never in my life …” is getting a third season on Netflix.

© Isabella B. Vosmikova / Netflix

Netflix is ​​bringing back the coveted comedy series “Never In My Life …” by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher for a third season.

The second season of the coming-of-age comedy “Never in my life …” * has just appeared, and Netflix * is already giving the green light for another season. The series by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher not only convinced fans all over the world, but also the streaming service. The fact that Kaling and Frisher are a good team was already shown in the romantic comedy sitcom “The Mindy Project”. Now their success story continues with “Never in my life …”.

Netflix: “Never in my life” – That’s what the series is about

The comedy series is about the 15 year old Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), an Indian-American girl. After the unexpected death of her father, she faces complicated relationships at school and at home. While her goal is to get cooler and more popular at school, the teenage girl confronts her new problems in the way.

“Never in My Life”: Season 2 – Official Netflix Trailer

Netflix gives the green light: “Never Have I Ever” gets season 3

Since 2020 “Never in my life …” has been enchanting fans around the world. Season 2 was released in July 2021. And the creators can already announce good news in a Netflix statement: “We are so grateful that Netflix and Universal Television allow us to keep telling this story. And thanks to fans around the world who really wanted to see more of this teenage girl who likes to get herself into trouble. “

A start date has not yet been added to the announcement. Should filming of “Never in My Life …” begin in the next few months, fans can hope for a release in the new year. Maybe season 3 will appear in the summer of 2022. (swa) * tz.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

Vimal Kumar
