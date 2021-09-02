MCU star Natalie Portman reveals awesome secret KINO.de

How does Mighty Thor get into the MCU? Her actress Natalie Portman now offered a solution – and only raised new questions.

It was undoubtedly one of the biggest surprises at the presentation of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU): Natalie Portman returns as Jane Foster for “Thor 4: Love and Thunder” – and becomes Mighty Thor in it. But how exactly? At the presentation itself, Portman raised Thor’s hammer Mjölnir, but it was destroyed.

The previous appearances of Jane and more from the MCU can be found on Disney +: Get your subscription here

Anyone who was still assuming a simple PR stunt at the time has now been taught better by Natalie Portman herself. In an interview with ESPNW, the actress replied to the question “Are you going to hold the hammer?”: “I will. I will. “The interview drifts off in a humorous direction, because the interviewer wanted to know if Portman is standing in front of the men in the film and yells:” Look at me “and” I have the hammer now! “The actress replied laughing that this is practically all she says.

Is Mjölnir returning to the MCU? Or how does Jane Foster become Mighty Thor?

Even if this part was phrased with a twinkle in the eye, this was not the case with the very first question. So: Natalie Portman will obviously swing the hammer as Mighty Thor. But what exactly does that mean? Mjölnir was finally destroyed by Hela (Cata Blanchett) in “Thor 3 – Day of Decision”. Although the hammer returned in “Avengers: Endgame”, Captain America (Chris Evans) brought it back to 2013 at the end of the film.









The MCU not only has a new Thor ready for you:

kino.de News – The Batman should be a horror film?

So how is Jane Foster supposed to get hold of the hammer and become Mighty Thor? There are a few possible explanations. Maybe Eitri (Peter Dinklage) will make a copy for her or just make a new hammer, just like he did for Thor (Chris Hemsworth) with the Stormbreaker ax. Maybe “Thor 4: Love and Thunder” dives into the multiverse and brings Mjölnir back. However, “Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness” only starts afterwards in the cinemas and it is probably only this film that will anchor the multiverse more firmly in the MCU.

Fans can still rack their brains over this riddle for a while. After all, “Thor 4: Love and Thunder” only starts on February 10, 2022 in German cinemas. Unless the coronavirus turns MCU planning upside down again.

Are you ready for the future of the MCU? Then you should be able to master this quiz:

did you like this article? Discuss with us about the latest theatrical releases, your favorite series and films that you are eagerly waiting for – on Instagram and Facebook.