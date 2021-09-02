Leonardo DiCaprio is slated to star in this Oscar remake

By 2002 at the latest, it was clear to Leonardo DiCaprio: A director can change my career from the ground up. His first collaboration with Martin Scorsese in “Gangs of New York” (2002) transformed the “Titanic” star from a beaming newcomer to a recognized character actor almost overnight. Now the 46-year-old could plan his next career boost. He has secured the rights to the Hollywood remake of the freshly awarded Oscar-winning drama “Der Rausch”. DiCaprio prevailed in a bidding contest against well-known competitors and is therefore likely to have spent a lot on the project. In return, however, he gets one of the masters of European cinema in director Thomas Vinterberg, at least as a producer. (Also Read: Those Were Oscar Night’s Biggest Surprises)

Leonardo DiCaprio secures Oscar winner “Der Rausch” in an auction

According to the industry service “Deadline”, the competition for “Der Rausch” had already picked up speed as the best international feature film before winning the Oscar. In addition to DiCaprio and his business partners, according to the report, actors Jake Gyllenhaal and Elizabeth Banks were also interested in the material through their respective production companies. In an auction, Appian Way, DiCaprio’s production company with Jennifer Davisson, and two partners prevailed against the competition.









It was still unclear whether DiCaprio would also play the leading role in the remake of “Der Rausch”. However, it is likely that the 46-year-old will not miss out on such an opportunity. After all, he is following in the footsteps of Mads Mikkelsen, who plays the leading role in Vinterberg’s drama. Known to the general public as the Bond villain, the Dane is one of the most respected character actors in Europe. According to “Deadline”, a scriptwriter should be hired quickly for the remake. The original script was written by Vinterberg and Tobias Lindholm (“The Hunt”). (Also interesting: the real story behind the great Oscar winner “Nomadland”)

“Der Rausch”: That’s what the Oscar-winning film is about

DiCaprio was so enthusiastic about this story: “Der Rausch” tells of a social experiment. Four teacher friends want to find out whether a constantly high alcohol level will make their life more worthwhile. Vinterberg, who with compatriot Lars von Trier brought the groundbreaking Dogma 95 movement to the screen, was also nominated for an Oscar as best director with “Der Rausch”. He dedicated the award for the best international film in a touching speech to his daughter. The 19-year-old should have played Mikkelsen’s daughter. She was killed in a traffic accident four days after filming began. The person who caused the accident looked at his cell phone while behind the wheel. “We wanted to make a film that celebrates life,” said Vinterberg on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles.