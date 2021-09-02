Kingdom of Heaven on TV show

1/6
Photo: Twentieth Century FOX
4/6
5/6
Photo: Buena Vista International
1/16
Wed, December 25th, RTL, 1:05 p.m.
Santa Clause – A nice present
Photo: Studiocanal
2/16
FRI, December 25th, ZDF, 3:45 p.m.
the little witch
Photo: Studiocanal
3/16
FRI, December 25th, ZDF, 5:20 pm
Paddington 2
Photo: Walt Disney
4/16
FRI, December 25th, RTLZWEI, 6:10 p.m.
Alice in Wonderland
Photo: Walt Disney
5/16
FRI, December 25th, ProSieben, 5:35 p.m.
Solo – A Star Wars Story
Photo: ARD / Degeto / WDR / ORF / EIKON / Media TomTrambow
6/16
FRI, December 25th, Das Erste, 8:15 p.m.
Louis van Beethoven
Photo: Warner Bros.
7/16
FRI, December 25th, ProSieben, 8:15 p.m.
Ocean’s 8
Photo: Universal Pictures
8/16
FRI, December 25th, RTL, 8:15 p.m.
Jurassic World
Photo: Paramount
9/16
FRI, December 25th, Tele 5, 8:15 p.m.
True grit
Photo: Wild Bunch
10/16
FRI, December 25th, Servus TV, 8:15 p.m.
Wish I was here
Photo: Sony Pictures
11/16
FRI, December 25th, ONE, 8.15 p.m.
Gandhi
Photo: Universal Pictures
12/16
FRI, December 25th, ZDFNeo, 8:15 p.m.
Bridget Jones – Chocolate for Breakfast
Photo: Highlight Film
13/16
FRI, December 25th, RTLZWEI, 8:15 p.m.
Scary Movie
Photo: The first
14/16
FRI, December 25th, Das Erste, 10:25 p.m.
So much time
Photo: 20th Century Fox
15/16
FRI, December 25th, ProSieben, 10:30 p.m.
Red Sparrow
Photo: UIP, Simon Mein
16/16
FRI, December 25th, ZDF, 11:20 pm
Love doesn’t need a vacation