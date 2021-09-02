Javier Bardem too ?: Will Nicole Kidman become the acting legend Lucille Ball? – Entertainment

Nicole Kidman, here in Cannes, could possibly soon impersonate Lucille Ball. Photo: Denis Makarenko / Shutterstock.com





New role for Hollywood star Nicole Kidman? The 53-year-old should soon embody the dream factory legend Lucille Ball.

Two big Hollywood names could take on leading roles in Aaron Sorkins (59, “The Social Network”) Amazon production “Being the Ricardos”. Nicole Kidman (53, “Big Little Lies”) and Javier Bardem (51, “No Country for Old Men”) are currently in negotiations, as the industry magazine “Deadline” reports.









A shooting date has not yet been set

“Being the Ricardos” aims to shed light on the relationship between Hollywood legend Lucille Ball (1911-1989), star of the 1950s sitcom “I Love Lucy”, and her husband Desi Arnaz (1917-1986), who were married for around 20 years . Kidman and Bardem are said to embody the couple. Previously, Cate Blanchett (51) was in conversation for portraying the acting legend. Sorkin, who also wrote the script, will direct.

When exactly the project could appear is still in the stars. Even if Amazon Studios and the actors come to an agreement soon, it is not yet clear when filming can start due to the corona pandemic. So it will probably take a while before the project can be seen.





