“I’m still a West!”

August 27, 2021 – 16:26 clock

Kim Kardashian West wants to keep her name

Kim Kardashian West (40) no longer wants Kanye West (43) by her side – but she still wants to keep his name. After breaking up with the rapper, it is now coming to light that the reality TV star insists on continuing to use West in his last name. Sources of the American celebrity magazine “TMZ” supposedly know the reason.

Kanye West wants to officially change its name

“We were told that it was important to Kim to keep the same last name as her four children,” the source said. There are also plans to change the surnames of North (7), Psalm (5), Chicago (3), and Saint (1). In Kardashian, for example? While Kim stays with the tried and tested, ex-partner Kanye takes a different direction. According to the magazine, he should have decided to drop his full name and be called “Ye” in the future. A wish that Kim fully supports – after all, her husband has been known by this’ nickname for several years. Still, the 40-year-old believes people will still recognize him as Kanye West even if he officially changes his name.







Kimye continue to support each other