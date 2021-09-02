Glam Girls – Ravishingly spoiled: Anne Hathaway as an elegant thief

Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson empty the wallets of rich men in “Glam Girls – Ravishingly Corrupted” against the backdrop of southern France.

Oscar winner Anne Hathaway (36) has played many roles in her career. RomComs fans know her from “Suddenly Princess” (2001). She got problems with a nasty Meryl Streep (69) in “The Devil Wears Prada” (2006). Most recently, she turned out to be a clever bandit in “Ocean’s 8” (2018) alongside the gangster squad around Sandra Bullock (54) and Cate Blanchett (49). She seems to have taken a liking to thieves: In her new film “Glam Girls – Hinreißend verorben”, which opens in German cinemas on May 9, Anne Hathaway is once again attracted as an elegant thief to huge clunkers.

Noble fraud in the south of France



After a failed trick, Penny (Rebel Wilson) travels to the French Côte d’Azur in search of money, money and more money. While doing so, she runs into Josephine (Anne Hathaway), a professional upper-class cheater. Josephine feels threatened by Penny’s uncultivated behavior – so the professional thief decides to take her new “friend” under her wing to go on a millionaire hunt together. The curriculum now includes tango instead of twerking and opening champagne instead of a barrel of beer. But after some tutoring in the matter of trickery, a power competition of the “Glam Girls” is inevitable …

A breath of fresh air in the cinema seat



After the rather moderate successes of female film versions of “Ghostbusters” (2006) and “Ocean’s 8” (2018), “Glam Girls – Ravishing spoiled” was another remake of the 1964 film “Two successful seducers” with Marlon Brando ( 1924-2004) and David Niven (1910-1983) initially had a difficult time. But once you have let go of all the stigmas, the film by director Chris Addison (47) can be really fun.









opposites attract



While Rebel Wilson, as a clumsy wannabe crook, always acts a little “over-the-top” and thus reminds of her ex-alter ego “Fat Amy” from “Pitch Perfect” (2012), Anne Hathaway impresses with her exaggerated manner. Your Josephine still has an exquisite taste for fashion and architecture, but has lost the fun in the actual game, which she only learns again through Penny. In this case, their exaggerated upper-class demeanor fits like a fist on the eye and is a nice counterbalance to Wilson’s way.

The cool couple, sparkling clunkers, stunning fashion and the promising sea breeze of southern France make you feel mild even after some typical, sometimes clumsy scenes of the feelgood comedy. The film is only too happy to forgive the rather broken finale. With all the female power, the men of creation actually take a back seat, even if supporting actor Alex Sharp (30) may come up with a few surprises. All other men are actually only relegated to the instrument of getting as much money as possible as quickly as possible – according to the motto “Audacity wins”.

Conclusion



The wheel was not reinvented with the story of “Glam Girls – Ravishingly Corrupted”. The classic feelgood comedy is perfect for a visit with the girls’ clique, and then to enjoy the summer vacation together in France with a lot of Hugo. “Glam Girls – Ravishingly spoiled” nevertheless provides for entertaining early summer fun with extra humor, fashion, great cast and resourceful swindling.

