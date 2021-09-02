Thursday, September 2, 2021
HomeNews"Friends-Special" postponed to 2021
News

“Friends-Special” postponed to 2021

By Arjun Sethi
0
73





The stars of the cult series: Courteney Cox Arquette, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc.
Image: Reuters

Friends fans have to be patient. After a 15-year break, the actors will be on stage together again, but the cult series special is postponed again due to the corona virus.

F.ans of the cult series “Friends” have to wait longer than expected for the planned reunion with the series stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry. The television meeting was postponed to the beginning of March, Perry announced on Twitter on Thursday. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the “Special” that was actually planned last May, in which the actors of the cult series were supposed to appear together again after 15 years, had been canceled.

“Friends” star Jennifer Aniston put the fans off to a later date in August. Because of Corona, it is currently just too risky for everyone to appear in front of an audience, said the actress.

According to an announcement by the production company WarnerMedia in February, the actors will play without a fixed script. The sequel is to be shot in the same studio as the original, on Stage 24 in the Californian city of Burbank.




The 90s hit “Friends” followed the life of a group of young friends in New York. The series about Rachel, Ross, Chandler, Monica, Joey and Phoebe started in the United States in 1994 and ran until 2004.


Previous articleLoss of reality: Nicole Kidman on the consequences of filming
Next articleDeadpool 3: Hugh Jackman has insanely good advice for Ryan Reynolds
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv