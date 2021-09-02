“Friends-Special” postponed to 2021

Friends fans have to be patient. After a 15-year break, the actors will be on stage together again, but the cult series special is postponed again due to the corona virus.

F.ans of the cult series “Friends” have to wait longer than expected for the planned reunion with the series stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry. The television meeting was postponed to the beginning of March, Perry announced on Twitter on Thursday. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the “Special” that was actually planned last May, in which the actors of the cult series were supposed to appear together again after 15 years, had been canceled.

“Friends” star Jennifer Aniston put the fans off to a later date in August. Because of Corona, it is currently just too risky for everyone to appear in front of an audience, said the actress.

According to an announcement by the production company WarnerMedia in February, the actors will play without a fixed script. The sequel is to be shot in the same studio as the original, on Stage 24 in the Californian city of Burbank.









The 90s hit “Friends” followed the life of a group of young friends in New York. The series about Rachel, Ross, Chandler, Monica, Joey and Phoebe started in the United States in 1994 and ran until 2004.