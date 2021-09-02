Thursday, September 2, 2021
Emma Watson on her commitment to fair fashion and women’s rights

By Arjun Sethi
June 29, 2020 – 3:00 p.m. clock

Emma Watson is committed to sustainability in fashion – this is “also a feminist topic”.

The ‘Harry Potter’ actress became interested in sustainable fashion at the tender age of 12.




However, the 30-year-old is now not only campaigning for fairly produced fashion, but also for workers’ and women’s rights. “I’ve been interested in sustainability in fashion ever since I had to really deal with it during my time traveling and promotional tours for Harry Potter. It started when I was 12. At school, I got interested under the supervision of a really inspiring one Geography teacher specializing in fair trade fashion and renewable energy sources, ”she told Vogue.co.uk. This eventually led the beautiful actress on a trip to Bangladesh in 2010 with the sustainable brand People Tree. “It was then that I realized that sustainability in fashion is a critical issue considering how industry can have harmful effects on the environment, workers’ rights, and animal welfare. It’s also a feminist issue. It is appreciated that around 80 percent of those employed in the clothing industry worldwide are women between the ages of 18 and 35, “says Emma.

Watson recently joined the board of directors of French luxury corporation Kering to help the company with its sustainability plans, as it felt it was an “urgent matter”. Her commitment to women’s rights should not be neglected either.

BANG Showbiz


Arjun Sethi
