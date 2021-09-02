Emma Stone becomes Disney villain Cruella De Vil · KINO.de

The dreaded Disney villain Cruella De Vil from “101 Dalmatians” returns! A first picture now reveals none other than Hollywood star Emma Stone in the iconic role and definitely lives up to the notorious reputation of the evil character, at least visually.

As is well known, Disney is currently reviving its cartoon classics in one form or another. “101 Dalmatians” does not receive any of the notorious real-life films, after all, it was already in 1996. The scary Cruella De Vil is still returning and even receives its own film. We have received new pictures of the main actress Emma Stone (“La La Land”) from the filming in London via Daily Mail.

A picture of Emma Stone in her new role was previously revealed at Disney-Expo D23. It is hardly recognizable in the photo, because true to the appearance and character of Cruella, it is truly terrifying. Especially since we are seriously worried about the three Dalmatians in the picture. After all, Cruella doesn’t have a particularly healthy relationship with the breed of dog.

“Cruella” follows in the footsteps of “Maleficent”

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, “Cruella” tells the story of the villain in the 1980s, before we met her in “101 Dalmatians”. As you know, wanted to kill the eponymous furry puppy to stock up on her wardrobe. In “Cruella” she turns from evil to protagonist, similar to what “Maleficent – The Dark Fairy” demonstrated. There Angelina Jolie brought the villain from “Sleeping Beauty” very successfully to the screen. Whether Cruella De Vil can also be reinterpreted as a tragic, misunderstood figure like Maleficent remains to be seen …









Until then, we have to be patient anyway. In the US, “Cruella” is said to be on May 28, 2021 start in theaters. A German publication is still pending, but should move in a similar period of time; probably the day before, on May 27, 2021.

