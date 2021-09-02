Denzel Washington and Rami Malek are chasing Jared Leto · KINO.de

The trailer for the star-studded thriller “The Little Things” already suggests an exciting psycho duel.

Director John Lee Hancock won three Oscar winners for his thriller “The Little Things”: Denzel Washington (“The Equalizer”), Rami Malek (“Bohemian Rhapsody”) and Jared Leto (“Fight Club”). And if these stars were interested in participating in this film, that must mean something.

In “The Little Things”, Kern County Deputy Sheriff Joe “Deke” Deacon (Denzel Washington) is sent to Los Angeles to carry out a supposedly quick order to gather evidence. Instead, however, he is involved in the hunt for a serial killer who keeps the metropolis in suspense. Together with LA Sheriff Department Sergeant Jim Baxter (Rami Malek), who is in charge and an admirer of Deacon’s work, he takes on the case unofficially. But what Baxter doesn’t know: The deeper you dig, the closer you get to Dke’s own dark past:









“The Little Things”: A thriller that will probably only be available via streaming services from now on

The screenplay for “The Little Things” was written by director Hancock himself. He already proved that he knows how to make police work as exciting and personal as possible with the Netflix miniseries “The Highwaymen” with Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson as former Texas rangers on the hunt for the legendary gangster couple Bonnie and Clyde.

And the trailer for his new film already indicates that human interaction / opposition to one another will be the focus of the thriller here as well. It’s the kind of classic investigative work with a twist that you rarely see on the big screen these days, although this sub-genre was quite popular until the mid-2000s.

“The Little Things” should be on January 28, 2021 start in German cinemas. It is not yet clear whether this will be possible at all. In the USA, Warner Bros. is making the thriller available to subscribers at no additional charge for one month via the in-house streaming service HBO Max.

