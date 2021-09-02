Thursday, September 2, 2021
HomeNewsDealer becomes crypto millionaire: From dealer to Bitcoin millionaire: Swedish court must...
News

Dealer becomes crypto millionaire: From dealer to Bitcoin millionaire: Swedish court must reimburse convicted BTC | news

By Hasan Sheikh
0
65




Drug Dealer Earns 36 Bitcoin from Online Drug Trafficking
Bitcoins are not sold after the criminal trial
After the end of the prison sentence, the drug dealer is entitled to 33 Bitcoin

36 Bitcoin is earned by a Swedish dealer in online drug trafficking

About two years ago, as reported by t3n, a Swede was sentenced to prison for illegal drug trafficking. The drug dealer previously bought 36 Bitcoin from the income from his illegal business. As is customary in such cases, the money earned was confiscated.




Bitcoin will not be sold after the conviction

What was not common in the case, however, was the type of money. The 36 bitcoins were worth $ 3,000 each at the time of the conviction, according to t3n. Accordingly, the case was about $ 100,000. However, the seized 36 Bitcoin were not sold after the criminal proceedings were over. Instead, the wallet was frozen and the value of the bitcoin rose to $ 50,000 per bitcoin.

Swedish court has to reimburse the drug dealer 33 Bitcoin

Due to a formal error, the Swedish court is now obliged to reimburse the drug dealer 33 Bitcoin after completing his two-year prison sentence. – Trade Bitcoin with Plus 500 – that’s how it works. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should carefully consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. – The prosecutor Tove Kullberg, who was responsible for this case, did not weigh the confiscated amount in bitcoins, but in their then monetary value of 100,000 US dollars. Accordingly, 3 Bitcoin are now sufficient to offset the drug dealer’s debts. The remaining 33 Bitcoin must be paid out to him. After serving his sentence, the drug dealer leaves prison with $ 1.6 million. The prosecutor admitted the mistake in a radio interview, as reported by the star. It was one of the first cases involving cryptocurrencies. The lesson everyone should learn from this is that prosecutors should invest more in training on crypto.

E. Schmal / editors finanzen.net

Image Sources: 123dartist / Shutterstock.com, from DUCK / Shutterstock.com


Previous article“Top Gun” continuation with Tom Cruise postponed again
Next articleJohn Wick 4: You must know about the sequel with Keanu Reeves!
Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv