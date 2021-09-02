Dealer becomes crypto millionaire: From dealer to Bitcoin millionaire: Swedish court must reimburse convicted BTC | news

Forex in this article

About two years ago, as reported by t3n, a Swede was sentenced to prison for illegal drug trafficking. The drug dealer previously bought 36 Bitcoin from the income from his illegal business. As is customary in such cases, the money earned was confiscated.











What was not common in the case, however, was the type of money. The 36 bitcoins were worth $ 3,000 each at the time of the conviction, according to t3n. Accordingly, the case was about $ 100,000. However, the seized 36 Bitcoin were not sold after the criminal proceedings were over. Instead, the wallet was frozen and the value of the bitcoin rose to $ 50,000 per bitcoin.



Swedish court has to reimburse the drug dealer 33 Bitcoin

Due to a formal error, the Swedish court is now obliged to reimburse the drug dealer 33 Bitcoin after completing his two-year prison sentence. – Trade Bitcoin with Plus 500 – that’s how it works. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should carefully consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. – The prosecutor Tove Kullberg, who was responsible for this case, did not weigh the confiscated amount in bitcoins, but in their then monetary value of 100,000 US dollars. Accordingly, 3 Bitcoin are now sufficient to offset the drug dealer’s debts. The remaining 33 Bitcoin must be paid out to him. After serving his sentence, the drug dealer leaves prison with $ 1.6 million. The prosecutor admitted the mistake in a radio interview, as reported by the star. It was one of the first cases involving cryptocurrencies. The lesson everyone should learn from this is that prosecutors should invest more in training on crypto.

