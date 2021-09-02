CoD Warzone: Judge Dredd is coming

Matches in Call of Duty: Warzone are characterized by chaos, arbitrariness and lawlessness. Time for someone to clean up in Verdansk. And the developers already know who has what it takes: the action hero Judge Dredd, who is about to come into play as an operator.

What’s going on there? Call of Duty has already started collaborations with well-known characters from film and television twice since the start of the Battle Royale Warzone:

Now the official “Call of Duty” account on Twitter showed the next Hollywood veteran – Judge Dredd. MeinMMO shows you a few background information about the new character and speculates when the next role of Sylvester Stallone in Warzone could hit. We’ll include the tweet with the first pictures here:

“I am the law!”

Who is Judge Dredd? The figure is known from the British comic book series “2000 AD”, which was created at the end of the 1970s. In the year 2099 a large part of the earth is a nuclear desert and people live almost exclusively in large mega-cities, some of which have several hundred million inhabitants. A block of flats alone can have 50,000 residents.

Judge Dredd lives in such a city – Mega-City One with 400 million inhabitants on the east coast of North America. Maintaining law and order in such a cluster of people is a difficult undertaking when condemnation has to come about through a complicated legal system. That’s why there are street judges.

Judge Dredd is such a street judge and his duties are illustrated by his most famous quote: “I am the law”. These judges are police, jury, judge and executioner rolled into one. Equipped with powerful equipment, the street judges ensure that the chaos in the alleys of the mega-cities is kept under control and that the laws are enforced with a lot of action.









One of Judge Dredd’s distinguishing features is his helmet, which he almost never takes off. Except Sylvester Stallone plays the role, of course. In addition to the comic books, there have also been some film adaptations, in 1995 with Stallone and also in 2012 with Karl Urban (the madman from “The Boyz”) in the role of Judge Dredd (via Wikipedia).

How and when could Judge Dredd come? That can only be guessed at at the moment. At the Rambo event in May 2021, there were exactly 2 weeks between the first information on the CoD account and the release. Accordingly, Dredd could appear in the game on September 16. Back then, the two characters Rambo and John McClane from “Die Hard” came along with Mid-Season 3 and an action hero event.

If an event is also planned for Dredd, then the timing is currently not right. Mid-Season 5 could be announced at any time and one event is already known: “The Numbers”. What is behind the event is still unclear, but a connection to the Dredd universe is rather unlikely. “The Numbers” are part of the Call of Duty “Black Ops” story and the event is probably more about brainwashing and the operator Mason.

The mid-season release would be possible, but a release with the start of season 6 on October 7th is currently more likely. Though that date seems a little too far off for now the first teaser to come to Judge Dredd.

It is also exciting that two characters from different film universes have always come into play in the collaborations. Judge Dredd may also get reinforcements – there would definitely be enough action roles from Sylvester Stallone and Rocky would certainly cut a good figure in Battle Royale.

Warzone brings the next action hero into play, and it will be exciting to see Judge Dredd fit into Battle Royale. So far, the collaborations have always been accompanied by changes in the game. For the event with Rambo and Die Hard, a huge skyscraper even came into play, which is still an eye-catcher in downtown Verdansk to this day.

Does the new cooperation appeal to you? Or more importantly, what character would you like to see in Warzone? Discuss with us and the MeinMMO community in the comments.