Caitriona Balfe in private: “Outlander” star becomes a mother for the first time at 41

Caitriona Balfe did it! Since her breakthrough with the popular Highland series “Outlander”, she has been one of Hollywood’s most sought-after actresses. A completely different topic seems to be more important to the fans: Are you and your fellow actor Sam Heughan a couple or not?

Thousands of women envy them: Caitriona Balfe. After all, the beautiful actress was already in the fifth season regularly at the side of her sexy “Outlander“-Colleague Sam Heughan in front of the camera and comes very close to him. As Claire Randall, she has broken a few women’s hearts. But are the series characters Claire and Jamie also a couple in real life?

Caitriona Balfe in private: Are you and Sam Heughan a couple apart from “Outlander”?

Sure, the chemistry between the two series stars cannot be overlooked, but both actors kept asserting that they were just very good friends. “We’re not together. I’m sorry to break some people’s hearts. […] I think it would be difficult for us to work and be together “, Caitriona Balfe once revealed in an interview with” E! On-line”.

The two would make such a great couple. However, the fans of the series do not want to bury hope. Right?

Caitriona Balfe happy privately with husband Tony McGill and baby

Well, the pretty Irish girl has been with Tony McGill for 20 years. Much is not known about the relationship between the two, however, as the two stringently keep it out of the gossip press. What is clear, however, is that the couple took the big step in 2019 and got married. Balfe gave birth to their first child in August 2021. The actress shared a black and white photo on Instagram showing a tiny baby hand. “I haven’t been on social media for a while because I took some time to hatch these little people,” the Outlander star said, dropping the baby bomb. The actress is reported to have given birth to a baby boy.









Caitriona Balfe debuted her engagement ring on the #GoldenGlobes red carpet — and it’s so gorgeous ???? https://t.co/33Tqveml8Y pic.twitter.com/EsvkD4dxrN – Harper’s Bazaar (@harpersbazaarus) January 8, 2018

Caitriona Balfe is a Victoria’s Secret model

Before starting her acting career, Caitriona, born on October 4, 1979, was one of the world’s most sought-after models for ten years. No wonder it ran on international catwalks like Paris or Milan. The model stood in front of the camera for designer labels such as “Chanel”, “Dolce & Gabbana” and “H&M”, among others. In 2002 she even took part in the “Victoria’s Secret Show”. Today she still poses as a model for popular fashion magazines such as “Elle” or “Vogue”.

Career and acting: Caitriona Balfe is in front of the camera with these stars

However, in order to be able to indulge in her passion for acting, Balfe hung up her high heels and moved from New York to Los Angeles. Through her ambition and with the help of acting classes, she landed roles in “Super 8”, “The Unbelievable” or “Escape Plan”, where she played Jessica Mayer at the side of Sylvester Stallon. Since 2014 she has been part of the main cast of the popular Starz series “Outlander”, in which she slips into the role of time-traveling Claire.

She also stood in front of the camera with Hollywood star Julia Robert and George Clooney for the movie “Money Monster”. Balfe can also be seen in the film “Le Mans 66 – Against Every Chance”.

