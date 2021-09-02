Britney Spears escapes assault charges

Britney Spears is said to have been involved in a violent argument with her housekeeper. For lack of evidence, the singer does not have to answer to a court for assault.

Los Angeles – Pop singer Britney Spears will not have to stand trial for assault allegations. Prosecutors in Ventura County, California announced that they would not file a complaint due to lack of evidence.

The case revolved around allegations by an employee of the singer that she had been attacked by Spears in a physical dispute.









The police had investigated the incident in mid-August. According to the housekeeper, Spears is said to have knocked a phone out of the woman’s hand. The case has been turned over to the prosecutor’s office for review. The authority has now found that neither material damage nor injuries had been found to the employee, which could have lead to an indictment.

Spears, who is under the tutelage of her father and someone else after a mental breakdown in 2008, is currently battling it out in Los Angeles court. Under the hashtag “#FreeBritney”, many supporters have sided with the singer in recent months, demanding freedom and self-determination for Spears. dpa