Bitcoin, space, tactics check: new stock market show on FOCUS Online! – Exchange

Do you have fun on the stock market, do you like to invest in hot stocks and let yourself be celebrated if you are right? Then you’ve come to the right place: At All-in, the new finance show on FOCUS Online. 30 minutes of fun, talk and tips. Your commitment please!

Is poker a game of chance? Not even close. Because every good poker player can calculate probabilities for his hand and realistically evaluate his chances of winning. It depends on how much he bets, whether he even goes all-in – or whether he withdraws.

It is similar on the stock market: Nobody can precisely predict the development of share prices. But even when valuing stocks, there are factors that increase the chances of winning. And there are limits at which investors should pull the rip cord and get out.









That is why presenter Markus Voss is sitting at the poker table. From there, he analyzes the stock market situation, talks to guests about current trends and uses the tactics check to present his personal portfolio of eleven players – including an exchange bank.

Between all the theory, a reality check should not be missing – let me surprise you, who Markus Voss adds in this section.

The first installment of All-in is about