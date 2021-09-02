Bitcoin soon on Twitter? Tip function before BTC integration

The Austrian start-up Coinpanion has announced the successful completion of its seed financing round. The High-Tech Gründerfonds (HTGF) acted as lead investor.

Coinpanion wants to simplify crypto investments. In addition to crypto savings plans, the Viennese start-up currently offers three different crypto portfolios: from “careful” to “balanced” to “adventurous”. Coinpanion invests in USDC, BTC, ETH, ADA EOS and LINK. The portfolios differ in the percentage that the stablecoin USDC occupies.

USDC makes up 80 percent of the “cautious” portfolio, while the “adventurous” portfolio contains only Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Cardanao (ADA), EOS and Chainlink (LINK). The “Balanced” portfolio, on the other hand, is supposed to offer a compromise between security and return, which is made up of 40 percent USDC and 60 percent of the other coins.

The weighting of the individual coins in the respective portfolios is adjusted weekly in order to minimize the risk for investors. In addition, the crypto deposits are insured. The lack of deposit protection is another factor that often causes crypto-curious people to shy away from investing in the new asset class.









Coinpanion: Start-up invests in growth

For Kilian von Berlichingen, investment manager at the lead investor High-Tech-Gründerfonds (HTGF), with the completion of the seed financing, the course has now been set to make Bitcoin and Co. accessible to those customers who are interested in crypto investments were too complicated up to now.

With Coinpanion, a start-up is finally democratizing the opaque crypto market. Now anyone can become a crypto investor without prior knowledge,

is convinced of Berlichingen. In addition to the HTGF, Patrick Pöschl, co-founder of the Munich Unicorn Scalable Capital, and Christopher Oster, CEO of the insurance manager CLARK, as well as the Austrian star investor Johann “Hansi” Hansmann participated in the seed financing. Coinpanion intends to invest the proceeds of 1.8 million euros in its further growth.

We want to further expand our strong user growth. We are also planning to grow from 18 to 50 employees within one year,

Alexander Valtingojer, co-founder and CEO of Coinpanion, was quoted as saying in a press release from the company.



