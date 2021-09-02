Thursday, September 2, 2021
Bitcoin sideways, price increases in Polkadot and Ethereum

By Hasan Sheikh
0
39




The market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies is $ 2176 billion. Of this, the top dog Bitcoin accounts for 41 percent. The trading volume for the last 24 hours is $ 153 billion. Crypto investors could look forward to an upward movement of 2 percent.

This is how the rates of the most important digital currencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin

The Bitcoin course went on the spot. The course changed by just 0.07 percent. What does this mean for the course? This is currently at $ 47,169.00. According to the Fear and Greed Index, optimism is current market sentiment.

  • Market Cap: $ 886.79 billion (-0.37%)
  • 24h trading volume: 35,956 million US dollars (+ 31.78%)
  • 24h High: $ 48,257.00
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current Bitcoin course

Ethereum

The Ethereum price increased by 6.97 percent in the last 24 hours. It is currently trading at $ 3,457.19.

  • Market Cap: $ 405.44 billion (+ 6.47%)
  • 24h trading volume: $ 33,332 million (+ 120.73%)
  • 24h high: $ 3,457.63
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current Ethereum course

Cardano

Hardly anything happened on the Cardano course: the course remained almost constant and only changed by -0.77 percent. That translates into a rate of $ 2.77.

  • Market Cap: $ 88.92 billion (-1.09%)
  • 24-hour trading volume: $ 3,696 million (-11.22%)
  • 24h high: $ 2.87
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current Cardano course

Binance Coin

The crypto market can do that differently: there was only a 0.5 percent change in price for the Binance Coin price. The price of Binance Coin is currently $ 464.65.

  • Market Cap: $ 71.78 billion (+ 0%)
  • 24h trading volume: $ 2,168 million (+ 49.57%)
  • 24h high: $ 477.58
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current Binance Coin course

Tether

The coupling that defines the course of the Tether course remained stable despite a change of 0.08 percent. The current rate is $ 1.00.




  • Market Cap: $ 66.21 billion (+ 0.27%)
  • 24h trading volume: $ 71,981 million (+ 47.36%)
  • 24h high: $ 1.01
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current Tether course

XRP

In the past 24 hours, the XRP rate was able to increase by 6.06. The XRP price this morning is $ 1.19.

  • Market Cap: $ 55.36 billion (+ 5.24%)
  • 24h trading volume: 5,805 million US dollars (+ 74.72%)
  • 24h high: $ 1.24
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current XRP course

Dogecoin

In a sideways movement, the Dogecoin price got stuck at 1.32 percent. The rate is currently at $ 0.28.

  • Market Cap: $ 36.32 billion (+ 0.7%)
  • 24h trading volume: $ 1,558 million (+ 23.4%)
  • 24h high: $ 0.29
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current Dogecoin course

Solana

Sales led to a minus of 3.68 percent in the Solana course. The price is currently at $ 112.17.

  • Market Cap: $ 32.62 billion (-4.22%)
  • 24h trading volume: $ 7,030 million (+ 46.76%)
  • 24h high: $ 128.83
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current Solana course

Polkadot

The Polkadot price rallied and gained 12.08 percent. The price is trading at $ 30.36.

  • Market Cap: $ 31 billion (+ 10.79%)
  • 24h trading volume: $ 4,694 million (+ 565.39%)
  • 24h high: $ 31.81
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current Polkadot course

USD Coin

The USD coin rate moved sluggishly by just 0.01 percent. USD Coin is thus at a rate of 1.00 US dollars.

  • Market Cap: $ 27.45 billion (-0.01%)
  • 24h trading volume: $ 2,988 million (+ 92.11%)
  • 24h high: $ 1.01
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current USD coin rate

Top 5

  • Kusama course: $ 386.11 (20.63 %)
  • Elrond course: $ 183.91 (17.67 %)
  • Aave course: $ 403.55 (13.05 %)
  • The Sandbox Course: $ 1.11 (12.96 %)
  • Polkadot course: $ 30.36 (12.08 %)

Flop 5

  • Harmony course: $ 0.12 (-3.58 %)
  • Solana course: $ 112.17 (-3.68 %)
  • Audius course: $ 2.45 (-6.07 %)
  • Terra course: $ 31.08 (-8.05 %)
  • Fantom course: $ 0.73 (-11.91 %)

Further courses can be found in our course index.
The data was taken by Coingecko on September 1st, 2021 at 07:01 am.


Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
