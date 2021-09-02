Bitcoin sideways, price increases in Polkadot and Ethereum

The market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies is $ 2176 billion. Of this, the top dog Bitcoin accounts for 41 percent. The trading volume for the last 24 hours is $ 153 billion. Crypto investors could look forward to an upward movement of 2 percent.

This is how the rates of the most important digital currencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin

The Bitcoin course went on the spot. The course changed by just 0.07 percent. What does this mean for the course? This is currently at $ 47,169.00. According to the Fear and Greed Index, optimism is current market sentiment.

Market Cap: $ 886.79 billion (-0.37%)

24h trading volume: 35,956 million US dollars (+ 31.78%)

24h High: $ 48,257.00

24h low: US dollars

To the current Bitcoin course

Ethereum

The Ethereum price increased by 6.97 percent in the last 24 hours. It is currently trading at $ 3,457.19.

Market Cap: $ 405.44 billion (+ 6.47%)

24h trading volume: $ 33,332 million (+ 120.73%)

24h high: $ 3,457.63

24h low: US dollars

To the current Ethereum course

Cardano

Hardly anything happened on the Cardano course: the course remained almost constant and only changed by -0.77 percent. That translates into a rate of $ 2.77.

Market Cap: $ 88.92 billion (-1.09%)

24-hour trading volume: $ 3,696 million (-11.22%)

24h high: $ 2.87

24h low: US dollars

To the current Cardano course

Binance Coin

The crypto market can do that differently: there was only a 0.5 percent change in price for the Binance Coin price. The price of Binance Coin is currently $ 464.65.

Market Cap: $ 71.78 billion (+ 0%)

24h trading volume: $ 2,168 million (+ 49.57%)

24h high: $ 477.58

24h low: US dollars

To the current Binance Coin course

Tether

The coupling that defines the course of the Tether course remained stable despite a change of 0.08 percent. The current rate is $ 1.00.









Market Cap: $ 66.21 billion (+ 0.27%)

24h trading volume: $ 71,981 million (+ 47.36%)

24h high: $ 1.01

24h low: US dollars

To the current Tether course

XRP

In the past 24 hours, the XRP rate was able to increase by 6.06. The XRP price this morning is $ 1.19.

Market Cap: $ 55.36 billion (+ 5.24%)

24h trading volume: 5,805 million US dollars (+ 74.72%)

24h high: $ 1.24

24h low: US dollars

To the current XRP course

Dogecoin

In a sideways movement, the Dogecoin price got stuck at 1.32 percent. The rate is currently at $ 0.28.

Market Cap: $ 36.32 billion (+ 0.7%)

24h trading volume: $ 1,558 million (+ 23.4%)

24h high: $ 0.29

24h low: US dollars

To the current Dogecoin course

Solana

Sales led to a minus of 3.68 percent in the Solana course. The price is currently at $ 112.17.

Market Cap: $ 32.62 billion (-4.22%)

24h trading volume: $ 7,030 million (+ 46.76%)

24h high: $ 128.83

24h low: US dollars

To the current Solana course

Polkadot

The Polkadot price rallied and gained 12.08 percent. The price is trading at $ 30.36.

Market Cap: $ 31 billion (+ 10.79%)

24h trading volume: $ 4,694 million (+ 565.39%)

24h high: $ 31.81

24h low: US dollars

To the current Polkadot course

USD Coin

The USD coin rate moved sluggishly by just 0.01 percent. USD Coin is thus at a rate of 1.00 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 27.45 billion (-0.01%)

24h trading volume: $ 2,988 million (+ 92.11%)

24h high: $ 1.01

24h low: US dollars

To the current USD coin rate

Top 5

Kusama course : $ 386.11 ( 20.63 %)

: $ 386.11 ( %) Elrond course : $ 183.91 ( 17.67 %)

: $ 183.91 ( %) Aave course : $ 403.55 ( 13.05 %)

: $ 403.55 ( %) The Sandbox Course : $ 1.11 ( 12.96 %)

: $ 1.11 ( %) Polkadot course: $ 30.36 ( 12.08 %)

Flop 5

Harmony course : $ 0.12 ( -3.58 %)

: $ 0.12 ( %) Solana course : $ 112.17 ( -3.68 %)

: $ 112.17 ( %) Audius course : $ 2.45 ( -6.07 %)

: $ 2.45 ( %) Terra course : $ 31.08 ( -8.05 %)

: $ 31.08 ( %) Fantom course: $ 0.73 ( -11.91 %)

Further courses can be found in our course index.

The data was taken by Coingecko on September 1st, 2021 at 07:01 am.