Ava Phillippe didn’t feel like it: Photo in Christmas sweater: Reese Witherspoon’s daughter didn’t want entertainment

Reese Witherspoon (r.) And her daughter Ava Phillippe Photo: lev radin / Shutterstock





Reese Witherspoon shares a photo in Christmas sweaters with Ava Phillippe. But getting her daughter to do it wasn’t easy.

US actress Reese Witherspoon (44, “Walk the line”) posted a photo together with daughter Ava Phillippe (21) on Instagram. They both wear the same Christmas sweater from Witherspoon’s Draper James label, just in different colors. With snow-white teacups and bright red lipstick, they smile at the camera.

“Ok. It’s 100 percent true that I had to beg her to wear a matching Christmas sweater …. but isn’t that cute?!?!”, Witherspoon proudly comments on the photo. “Hehe I love you,” replied Ava Phillippe.









“I see twice”

But not only the two are happy about the successful mother-daughter picture, within a very short time it garnered more than 1.5 million likes. And among the more than 17,800 comments there are also many from celebrity colleagues. “It was worth it,” writes US actress Jennifer Garner (48). Actress Selma Blair (47, “Ice Cold Angels”) posted “the cutest”.

“Wow! Twins !!!! Beautiful ladies, love, love, love,” comments actress Drew Barrymore (45). Author and presenter Padma Lakshmi (50) writes: “I see twice.” From US star Jessica Alba (39) it is garnished with many hearts: “You two”.







Ava Phillippe is from Witherspoon’s first marriage (1999-2007) to actor Ryan Phillippe (46, “Ice Cold Angels”). The two are also parents of their son Deacon Phillippe (17). With her second husband (since 2011) Jim Toth, the baby actress Tennessee got James Toth (8).