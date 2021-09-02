Ariana Grande sues Forever 21: musician against fashion chain

D.he American musician Ariana Grande is suing the fashion chain Forever 21. Grande accuses the company of producing an advertising campaign with a model that looks very similar to her. The company is also said to have copied gestures and clothing from two of their music videos. In essence, it is about the video for the piece “7 Rings”, published five months ago, which has meanwhile been viewed more than 550 million times on YouTube.

In the application, various excerpts from the video and images of the Forever 21 ad on Instagram are juxtaposed. The similarity is “uncanny” and apparently the company wanted to convey to potential customers that Grande agreed to the advertising and supported Forever 21, the document says. The video for the song “Thank U, Next” and supposedly similar promotional photos are also part of the lawsuit. In addition, a quote from “7 Rings” (“Gee, thanks, just bought it”) is used in an advertisement. At least ten million dollars in damages are claimed.

Ironically, Forever 21 is said to have sought a cooperation with the 26-year-old musician last November, which should mainly focus on posts on her channels in the social media. On Instagram alone, Grande has more than 163 million users. A collaboration ultimately failed due to the fashion chain’s insufficient willingness to pay.

Grammy & Coachella record

According to the application, the latter did not want to pay an “appropriate price” for Grande’s market value. For a single post from Grande, a fee of “several hundred thousand dollars” could usually be set. The company did not want to comment on the procedure, but they hope that a satisfactory solution will be found for both sides and that they will be able to continue working together in the future.

Grande’s latest album (“Thank You, Next”) was released on February 15th and has been in the official German charts ever since. However, it only held a place in the top 10 for four weeks; it is currently in 90th place. The charts are calculated according to the turnover achieved in the respective week.

It was much more commercially successful – like the four previous albums – in Great Britain and the United States. With her fourth album (“Sweeter”) she won a Grammy in the category “Best Pop Album”. In April of this year, at the age of 25, she was also the youngest headliner in the history of the renowned Coachella Festival.







