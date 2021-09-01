This Swiss hotel now also accepts Bitcoin & Ethereum | 09/01/21

• Hotel in Switzerland allows payment with Bitcoin or Ethereum

• Hotel wants to guarantee safe and low-risk processing

• Further crypto projects in planning

Introduction of Bitcoin and Ethereum as means of payment

As the Swiss hotel The Chedi announced in a LinkedIn message, they also want to provide guests there with the most modern technologies for payment processing in the future: Those who stay in the luxury hotel in Andermatt can now pay in the crypto currencies Bitcoin or Ethereum . The hotel is using a payment solution that just appeared on the market in August this year and was developed by Bitcoin Suisse and the French payment service provider Worldline, as reported by Punkt4.info. The first considerations to offer crypto currencies as a payment method for guests were made at The Chedi Andermatt four years ago. From an amount of 200 Swiss francs, it should now be possible to pay just as easily and simply as with conventional means of payment at the front desk with Bitcoin and Ethereum.



Secure payments with little risk

The new payment solution WL Crypto Payments enables the hotel operator tageskarte.io to offer payments in crypto currencies without exposing guests to a volatility risk. Hotel visitors are given the option of converting the prices quoted in Swiss francs by the hotel owners into Bitcoin or Ethereum, for which real-time rates are used. When considering introducing crypto currencies as a means of payment, it was a basic requirement for the hotel to make the transaction as secure as possible and to avoid risky exchange rate fluctuations. Marc Schluep, CEO of Worldline Switzerland, said the following according to destinet.de: “Worldline stands for the acceptance of all national and international payment methods and offers the most modern payment technology in the interest of a smooth payment experience for guests. This recently also includes the acceptance of crypto currencies as a payment method at the POS. We are very pleased that The Chedi Andermatt, as an industry pioneer, is relying on the exciting new payment method. ”



One step into the future

For The Chedi, the introduction of the two most popular crypto currencies as payment options represents an important act of technology-based modernization. Jean-Yves Blatt, General Manager of The Chedi Andermatt, explains the importance of the acceptance of Bitcoin and Ethereum according to tageskarte.io as follows: “Us has long been aware that cryptocurrencies also have a future in hotel operations. In the course of the increasing spread and acceptance of cryptocurrency payments, we are proud to be one of the first Swiss luxury hotels to be able to offer our guests cryptocurrencies as a secure means of payment a clear statement that we are open to new technologies and at the same time offer a new payment experience as an additional service. ” For the future, Chedi Andermatt has planned further crypto projects together with Bitcoin Suisse.



