This is the best night cream for women over 40 – according to the dermatologist

Are you looking for a product that smooths out lines overnight? We have discovered a night cream that promises exactly that and, according to the dermatologist, is the best remedy for wrinkles over 40.

Sufficient sleep is a prerequisite for eternal youth ?! Pah, some women would laugh and reflexively clutch their night cream. In fact, the topic of “overnight beauty” divides women in a similar way to the question of George Clooney or Brad Pitt. However, it is undisputed: The The skin is much more receptive to high-dose active ingredients overnight than any minute between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. While we sleep, she starts to work at full speed and lays one for an even and glowing complexion Extra night shift a. The skin cells are renewed, small wounds are regenerated and the deep supply of essential nutrients is boosted. In plain language: ours Sleep hours are actually biologically designed to beautify ourselves. But can’t you support this with an effective anti-aging cream? Pure waste! Which Night booster can make the skin even plumper in the dark and is therefore perfect for women over 40 is, let’s reveal now.

This is the best night cream for women over 40

“Of the Evening is the time to repair damaged skinthat occurred during the day “, Joshua Drake, Director of Cosmetic & Clinical Research in Dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, explains the phenomenon of “beauty sleep” to the beauty magazine Allure. It is precisely then that it produces a lot Melatonin, a hormone that fights free radicals in and on the skin and at the same time regulates the release of the stress hormone cortisol. In this way, the cells can “accept help” better. The best product for this, according to the artist: The Elemis Pro-Collagen Oxygenating Night Cream (Amazon, approx. 81 euros). It contains Peptides that “help to stimulate the skin cellsto increase collagen production to strengthen the skin and repair fibers that have been damaged by UV light and other environmental factors. “, so the expert. From the age of 40, it is well known that the skin is increasingly confronted with dehydration, the loss of elasticity and expression lines … The Elemis night cream is therefore ideal to compensate for these little problems! she cushions dry skin and makes Forget a pale complexion and other side effects of the aging process from 40 overnight. We can only say one thing: sleep well!

