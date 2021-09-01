Wednesday, September 1, 2021
Therapy! Jennifer Aniston suffered over pregnancy issues

By Arjun Sethi
Jennifer Aniston, 52, knows how draining life in the spotlight can be. Because not only her performance in front of the camera, but also her private life were often publicly commented on. Whether at the side of Brad Pitt (57) or Justin Theroux (49) – there has been a lot of discussion and speculation about the love life of the actress and her qualities as a woman. These rumors also reached her family, as Jen now reported. Ultimately, she even went into therapy because of public pressure.

In an interview with People the 52-year-old spoke openly about her experiences with the speculation about her person. Even those around them did not let the rumors ricochet off. “Sometimes it happens that family members or people send you things and ask, ‘What is this? You’re going to have a baby? Are you going to get married?'”said the actress. You yourself have always wondered how long it would take before those around you would finally ignore these stupid headlines.

One way to cope with the public’s constant focus on their personal life and all the pressure was for Jenniferto seek professional help. “I’ve learned a lot from therapy,” the Friends star assured him and explained: “Confidence is the key.” In addition, the actress meditates every day, enjoying the quiet moments and the time with her dogs.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt at the premiere of “… And Then There Came Polly” in 2004
Jennifer Aniston at the 2019 premiere of “The Morning Show”
Jennifer Aniston, November 2019

Instagram / jenniferaniston

Jennifer Aniston, November 2019


