That’s why I’m investing in UNI, LINK and AAVE in September 2021!

Uniswap UNI / USD is one of the most popular decentralized trading protocols that facilitates automated DeFi token trading.

Chainlink LINK / USD is a blockchain abstraction layer that makes it possible to connect smart contracts universally and to interact with blockchains with external data feeds, events and payment methods.

Are you looking for quick news, hot tips, and market research? Then sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

Aave AAVE / USD is a decentralized financial protocol that enables people to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies while earning interest.

Should you invest in Uniswap (UNI)?

On September 1, Uniswap (UNI) was valued at $ 29.97.

To further analyze this value and see how it compares to other values, we will look at the high and the most recent development in August.

UNI hit its all-time high of $ 44.92 on May 3rd. This was only 50% above the value on September 1st.

On August 4th, UNI bottomed out at $ 20.96. Later, on August 16, it climbed to $ 31.01, the highest level for the month. This means an increase of 47%.

For this reason, and with trading volume up 63% in the last 24 hours, UNI is a worthwhile investment as it can climb to $ 35 by the end of September.

Should you invest in Chainlink (LINK)?

On September 1, Chainlink (LINK) was valued at $ 27.51.

We will look at the performance of the LINK token in August and compare it to its recent value as well as its all-time high.









LINK hit its all-time high of $ 52.70 on May 10th. It was 91% higher than on September 1st.

It hit its low for the month on August 2nd when it fell to $ 21.55. However, it peaked on August 16 when it rose to $ 30.09. This was an increase of 40%.

This makes LINK a worthwhile investment as it can climb to $ 32 by the end of September.

Should You Invest in Aave (AAVE)?

On September 1, Aave (AAVE) was valued at $ 399.

To get a better idea of ​​this value, let’s compare it to its performance in August and its all-time high.

AAVE hit its all-time high on May 18, when it was valued at $ 661. This was 65% higher than on September 1st.

The AAVE hit its lowest of the month at $ 303 on August 4, before peaking at $ 433 on August 16. This was an increase of 42%.

Still, AAVE has the potential to climb to $ 430 by the end of September, making it a worthwhile investment.