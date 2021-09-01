Star producer Mark Ronson now engaged to daughter of Meryl Streep

06/09/2021 8:28 am

British star producer Mark Ronson and actress Grace Gummer are engaged.

Although the music producer and Grace Gummer, daughter of Hollywood legend Meryl Streep, have only been together for several months, they have now taken the next step in their relationship.

Mark Ronson confirms engagement

After the actress was spotted wearing a flashy diamond ring on her finger last month, the DJ is now confirming their engagement. “I got engaged last weekend,” said Mark Ronson in conversation with Kevin Parker on his ‘Fader Uncovered’ podcast. The lovebirds were spotted together for the first time in September last year when they went out on a dinner date in New York. In March, several media reported that the stars were together.









Check out this post on Instagram A post shared by Grace Gummer Argentina (@gracegummerarg)

Both were already married

“The restrictions from the lockdown have made things harder, especially when he’s back in the UK. But you see how it goes. Mark is a very private person, which is why he didn’t pay any attention to the whole relationship, ”a source told The Sun at the time.

Both stars have a failed marriage behind them: The “Uptown Funk” producer was married to Joséphine de La Baume from 2010 to 2017, while Grace separated from the musician Tay Strathairn in 2019 after only 42 days of marriage. (Bang)