Solana targets Dogecoin and Cardano







Investing.com – The blockchain with its native cryptocurrency SOL is without a doubt the new star in the crypto universe.

Behind the growth rate achieved this year, even the ADA of the Cardano blockchain, which is so often wrongly called the Ethereum killer, pales. The ADA course was able to keep up with the percentage growth of the SOL in the first four months, but then quickly had to admit defeat.

While Cardano has so far brought a price increase of a whopping 1,500 percent for 2021, Solana is completely out of control at a price of 110.60 dollars and a profit of over 5,000 percent.

Another boost and Dogecoin will be pushed out of 7th place in the top 10 crypto currencies. Currently the SOL and DOGE are separated by just under $ 5 billion.

Solana has a big advantage over all other blockchains, it is the first blockchain that is based on the proof-of-history principle. This helped her to a breathtaking rally in the last few weeks and days. So the SOL even managed to reach number 8 of the top 10 crypto currencies.

What makes Solana special compared to Cardano and so?

Whether DeFi, NFT or Web3, Solana is a real paradise for programmers – a blockchain that is high-performance and on which around 400 projects are already running. This includes in particular the decentralized Exchange Serum, which is operated by FTX (founded by billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried).

In addition to the amazing speed of 65,000 transactions per second (TPS), developers who choose Solana also love the low transaction fee of $ 0.00001. None of the established blockchains can keep up.

Even the Cardano blockchain, which beats Ethereum’s 30 TPS with 1000 TPS and the average Ether transaction fees of $ 12.76 with $ 0.01, doesn’t stand a chance.

Hardly anyone knows that there is another blockchain that is based on Solana technology and is even superior in some areas (e.g. staking and consensus) – SafeCoin.

Is the SafeCoin the better Solana?

The SafeCoin blockchain was launched on February 7, 2018 with a Komodo-based code. The aim of the project is fair, safe and, if possible, barrier-free access to high-performance blockchain technologies.

Wherever possible, the developers try to remove payment barriers or comparable hurdles or at least soften them in such a way that they can also be used and affordable for ordinary people.

In spring 2021, a new era was ushered in with the swap on Solana. The speed and flexibility of the Solana architecture convinced the SafeCoin team that the goals they had set themselves could be better implemented.









Security is a top priority

Possible attackers targeting SafeCoin (SAFE) have bad cards. The widespread proof-of-work process is not only a big energy hog and transactions are comparatively slow, but also prone to manipulation.

For these reasons, the Solana swap was converted to a double consensus procedure – the more efficient proof-of-stake (PoS) and proof-of-history (PoH). This double mechanism alone means that attackers have no chance compared to other blockchains.

SafeCoin founder Jeff Galloway said in an interview with Investing.com:

“An attacker has to overcome both consensus mechanisms at the same time, which is practically impossible. Our consensus was designed to be more efficient than Solana’s, they are not completely identical. But we both use this dual consensus mechanism. “

However, that was not enough for the ambitious developer. The validator voting process required for the operation of PoS blockchains should be significantly improved for even more security.

The static voting common in PoS chains has been replaced by random voting. It is therefore impossible for potential attackers to predict with certainty which of the many validators will create the next block – targeted manipulations are completely excluded and the SafeCoin lives up to its name.

Solana technical analysis

The SOL rate is currently at $ 113.60, with a daily loss of 5.29 percent. However, given the recent rally, it is merely a consolidation of earnings after hitting a new record high of just under $ 130 yesterday.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) formed a negative divergence on the Solana daily chart. On August 20, the RSI peaked at 90.05 while the SOL price was close to $ 80. However, with the record high just below $ 130, the RSI has fallen, suggesting a weakening momentum.

This could lead to an expansion of the consolidation in the next few days. Support is found in the rally’s Fibonacci retracements from $ 22.16 to $ 129.97. The 23.6 percent Fibonacci is found at $ 104.36, followed by the 38.2 percent Fibonacci at $ 88.58.

If the buyers succeed in pushing the price above the recent high, then one can expect an increase in profits in the direction of the 123.6 percent Fibonacci extension of 155.38 dollars.

From Marco Oehrl