Wednesday, September 1, 2021
Rihanna: “Let me unpack you!” THIS lingerie show is driving its fans crazy

By Sonia Gupta
Singer Rihanna unceremoniously wrapped herself as a gift and is driving her fans crazy with sexy lingerie looks. Even one or the other celebrity girlfriend can no longer control herself.

Rihanna is again very seductive online.
Image: picture alliance / dpa

Since the singer meets Rihanna apparently a heartfelt wish to her fans and immediately wrapped herself as a gift. Of course, she has a good reason for this: A new collection from her range of “Savage X Fenty” lingerie has seen the light of day and must of course be properly advertised. For this, label boss Rihanna likes to throw herself in a pose and wrap her fans, who are also potential buyers, loosely around her finger.

Rihanna shows sexy butt parade for “Savage X Fenty” lingerie

The matching lingerie motto can of course also be read under the sexy pictures: “You know that it is something special when it is wrapped in a bow”, is written as advertising under the hot Rihanna pictures. Rihanna has obviously laid down on a leather armchair for the pictures, presents her curves with a haunting gaze and does not fail to thunder her fans with a richly imposing butt hammer around the ears.




Rihanna freaks fans in sexy lingerie on Instagram

Many celebrity fans wish they could untie the ribbon that Rihanna wears on her body. Singer Jennifer Jade Roberts, also known as Maliibu Miitch, is one of the sexy lingerie crackers: “Stop it, girls. Let me unpack you!” It’s not just Maliibu Miitch who has this wish. Rihanna grabs almost two million Instagram likes with her seductive post. If the sales figures get anywhere near these heights, Rihanna has undoubtedly landed another hit.

rut / sba / news.de



