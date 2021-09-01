Rihanna: Is she launching her own hair care product with “Fenty Hair”?

Rihanna seems to have new beauty plans with Fenty Hair

Thanks to the impact of Rihanna and team, the name Fenty has become a symbol of quality, inclusion and absolute marketability in recent years. Although their luxury fashion label has unfortunately been discontinued for the time being, Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin are still some of the best-selling beauty brands on the market. Beauty fans in Germany have been able to look forward to the make-up range since 2017 and Rihanna’s Fenty Skin skincare brand since last year – both brands are unshakable must-haves among beauty lovers. According to a recent trademark application, the beloved Fenty family could now get a new member in the form of a hair care line.

Will Fenty Hair really be Rihanna’s new hair care line?

Roraj Trade LLC, Rihanna’s company, has filed a new trademark application for Fenty Hair, according to new official documents in the US. As you can imagine, this brand could cover product categories such as hair products, hair color, hair styling, straightening or various shampoos and more. Rihanna has not yet commented publicly on a new brand, nor has any of her existing beauty brands. The PR firm that represents Fenty Beauty and Skin said that no information about a possible Fenty Hair brand can be shared at this time.









As we’ve seen in the past with celebrity brands like Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez, and others, a (more or less) secret trademark application can well lead to a brand or product launch once it’s approved. Given the amazing developments and products that Rihanna’s brands have surprised us with over the years, a hair care line would certainly be a huge hit with fans and consumers.

We will keep you informed as soon as more information comes in on Rihanna’s possible new Fenty Hair brand.

This article originally appeared on Allure.com

