Rare: Chris Pratt and his Katherine show off baby heads

Chris Pratt (41) and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger (31) now allow a mini-look at their offspring. The couple’s first child was born last August: a girl to whom the two named Lyla Maria gifts. So far, the actor and the writer have only published one photo of the hand of their little bundle of joy – but now they also shared a picture of another part of their body. Her daughter’s head can now be seen on a new recording.

At the very bottom of a selfie, that Katherine on their Instagram-Account posted, Lyla’s head can be seen. It is almost completely covered by a white woolen hat, but a small piece of her forehead still peeks out. While the almost four-month-old baby can only be guessed at, the brown-haired beauty and her husband are Chris much better hit. The two lovebirds grin at the camera and seem to be enjoying their trip with their child. “We’re ending 2020 with a quiet walk on the beach, which is the first beach experience for any of us”, writes the “Maverick and Me” author about her snapshot.

The Californian also published another photo of herself and Lyla, on which her entire body is photographed. The only catch: The little sunshine and his mom are so far away from the camera lens that no more precise details can be seen.

Instagram / katherineschwarzenegger Katherine Schwarzenegger, Chris Pratt and their daughter Lyla in December 2020

Instagram / katherineschwarzenegger Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger

Instagram / katherineschwarzenegger Katherine Schwarzenegger and her daughter Lyla in December 2020

