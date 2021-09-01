Wednesday, September 1, 2021
HomeNews"Pirates of the Caribbean": Will Disney release the first four films in...
News

“Pirates of the Caribbean”: Will Disney release the first four films in the US in 2022 on Ultra HD Blu-ray?

By Arjun Sethi
0
67




Advertising – through purchases from our partners Amazon, JPC, Saturn, MediaMarkt, Zavvi, Media-Dealer.de and many more. we receive commissions through affiliate links. You are supporting the editorial team of bluray-disc.de. Prices and availability without guarantee.

“Pirates of the Caribbean”: Will Disney release the first four films in the US in 2022 on Ultra HD Blu-ray?

0 rating (s) with ø 0.00 points

09/01/2021

Pirates of the Caribbean News.jpg

Pirates of the Caribbean 01.jpg

The five “Pirates of the Caribbean“Parts beginning with”pirates of the Caribbean“(USA 2003), with a total grossing of more than 4.5 billion dollars, are among the most successful film series ever and have produced a world-wide popular cult figure in Captain Jack Sparrow, inimitably embodied by leading actor Johnny Depp. More films are planned, but then Without Depp, having become violent during the marriage because of his ex-wife Amber Heard’s accusations, so whether the upcoming projects can repeat the success remains to be seen.

Pirates of the Caribbean 02.jpg

All films with Johnny Depp and other stars such as Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightley or Geoffrey Rush have been released in various versions on Blu-ray Disc in this country. In the US and other countries, Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment has at least “Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge“(USA 2017) released on Ultra HD Blu-ray. Currently, reports are circulating through the worldwide network that the major will also be able to do the remaining parts in the next year in 4K resolution will publish. The UHD Blu-rays have not yet been officially announced. Due to the release policy, we are currently not assuming any German releases. (sw)

Already published on Blu-ray Disc in Germany:


Details

story

picture quality

Sound quality

Extras


Details

story

picture quality

Sound quality

Extras


Details

story

picture quality

Sound quality

Extras


Details

story

picture quality

Sound quality

Extras


Details

story

picture quality

Sound quality

Extras

no ratings available


Details

story




picture quality

Sound quality

Extras


Details

story

picture quality

Sound quality

Extras


Details

story

picture quality

Sound quality

Extras


Details

story

picture quality

Sound quality

Extras


Details

story

picture quality

Sound quality

Extras


Details

story

picture quality

Sound quality

Extras

no ratings available


Details

story

picture quality

Sound quality

Extras

Available in the US on Ultra HD Blu-ray:


Details

story

picture quality

Sound quality

Extras

no ratings available


Details

story

picture quality

Sound quality

Extras

no ratings available


Details

story

picture quality

Sound quality

Extras

no ratings available

To the forum

The post has been reported!

0 rating (s) with ø 0.00 points


Previous articleNine Perfect Strangers: The new Amazon series takes place in an eerie paradise
Next articleRihanna: “Let me unpack you!” THIS lingerie show is driving its fans crazy
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv