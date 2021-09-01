“Pirates of the Caribbean”: Will Disney release the first four films in the US in 2022 on Ultra HD Blu-ray?

The five “Pirates of the Caribbean“Parts beginning with”pirates of the Caribbean“(USA 2003), with a total grossing of more than 4.5 billion dollars, are among the most successful film series ever and have produced a world-wide popular cult figure in Captain Jack Sparrow, inimitably embodied by leading actor Johnny Depp. More films are planned, but then Without Depp, having become violent during the marriage because of his ex-wife Amber Heard’s accusations, so whether the upcoming projects can repeat the success remains to be seen.

All films with Johnny Depp and other stars such as Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightley or Geoffrey Rush have been released in various versions on Blu-ray Disc in this country. In the US and other countries, Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment has at least “Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge“(USA 2017) released on Ultra HD Blu-ray. Currently, reports are circulating through the worldwide network that the major will also be able to do the remaining parts in the next year in 4K resolution will publish. The UHD Blu-rays have not yet been officially announced. Due to the release policy, we are currently not assuming any German releases. (sw)

Already published on Blu-ray Disc in Germany:

