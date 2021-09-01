Now Ripple wants to know everything about the SEC employees’ XRP trades

Ripple outsmarts the SEC again with a strategic gimmick that illustrates the farce of the process.

The defendants have filed a motion in the SEC’s ongoing lawsuit against Ripple posedto compel the US Securities and Exchange Commission to submit documentation of their “trading rulings” for XRP, Bitcoin and Ether. As well as documents about the XRP holdings of SEC employees.

“Defendants request the submission of anonymized documents that reflect the pre-trading decisions regarding XRP, Bitcoin and Ether or, alternatively, submission of this information in an aggregated form.”

The letter confirms that the defendants had already requested this information on four other occasions – but “to no avail”.

Why does Ripple want this information?

According to Defendants’ legal representatives, Ripple would like to understand the SEC’s trading guidelines for trading “digital assets” and whether the regulator has allowed its employees to trade Ripple’s XRP.

In June 2021, the court granted Ripple’s motion to compel the SEC to produce these documents. The regulator issued a guideline dated January 2018 entitled “Ethics Guidance Regarding Digital Assets”.

It emerges: The SEC did not prohibit its employees from trading cryptocurrencies until January 2018. That, according to Ripple, is consistent with the view that the SEC generally does not view digital assets as securities.









In December 2020, when the lawsuit began, the SEC alleged that Ripple had been illegally selling $ 1.3 billion in unregistered securities since 2013.

However, Ripple argues that the SEC’s digital assets policy undermines the entire premise of the lawsuit. Prior to January 2018, the SEC did not prohibit employees from trading XRP. It follows that the authority need not have had a final opinion that XRP is actually a security.

Accusing Ripple of securities fraud, which dates back to 2013, is therefore, at best, incompatible with human resources policy. And at worst, a poorly thought out attempt to attack the crypto industry via Ripple.

The SEC is surprised

As with previous crypto-based securities lawsuits, such as the Telegram case that effectively ended the introduction of the TON token, the SEC likely thought the Ripple lawsuit had already been won.

But the longer the case lasts, the stronger the defense becomes. In her recent comments on the lawsuit, Roslyn Layton said: The SEC underestimated the turmoil it is now facing over the Ripple lawsuit.

After summarizing the situation so far, it closed with a massive loss of credibility for the agency and its recently appointed chairman, Gary Gensler.

“As the investigation draws to a close and public backlash deepens, one wonders why SEC Chairman Gary Gensler continues to risk his legacy to bring the Ripple case to justice.”

Layton ends by rhetorically asking whether the SEC and Gensler can afford to keep hitting the crypto industry and its supporters.

