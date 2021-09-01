Netflix will publish 40 films and documentaries until December 2021

Fall and Winter 2021 on Netflix: a new feature film every week

“The Kissing Booth 3”: already seen. “No sign of life”: looked away in one go. The fourth season of “Stranger Things”? – Will not come until 2022. Are you afraid that you will run out of series and film feed on Netflix? Then we have good news: A new one celebrates every week on the US streaming service motion pictures Premiere. No matter if Thriller, horror, comedy, action, drama, documentary or animated feature film – with the 40 (!!!) planned restarts there is something for everyone: n.

One thing is certain: Netflix was not stingy and is bringing a lot of star power into the house for his year-end spurt: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Jake Gyllenhaal, Sandra Bullock, Woody Harrelson, Paul Mescal, Olivia Colman, Ryan Reynolds and Vanessa Hudgens are just a few who make us happy Film evenings until New Year’s Eve 2021. It’s clear: the streaming service is also going straight to the Oscar course by the end of the year, because not only the cast are top-class, but also them Content of films and documentaries. A first overview of the Title of the films and start dates as well as our highlights can be found below with us.

Netflix in autumn and winter 2021: These are our 5 film highlights

It’s not that easy to just pick out the best movies from 40 Netflix reboots. Nevertheless, here are five feature films that we are really looking forward to and whose start date we are marking in red on our calendar.

Film highlight # 1 on Netflix in September: “Is there life after the party?”

That’s what the comedy: Cassie is a reckless party girl. It’s just stupid that she slips in the bathroom, dies of a head injury during her birthday party, which lasts a week – and it all goes viral. Because she was sometimes selfish on earth and didn’t always make the right decisions, she gets a second chance in her personal afterlife: She should contact her best friend Lisa and her loved ones and make up for mistakes. This is the only way she can prove that she is allowed into the VIP room of the biggest afterparty ever, heaven.

“Is there life after the party?”(Original: “Afterlife of the Party”), Comedy with Victoria Justice and Midori Francis, from September 2, 2021

October Netflix Movie Highlight # 2: “Somebody’s in Your House”

In Halloween month, of course, Netflix does not spoil it and gives us that Horror movie “Somebody’s in your house” Goosebumps and sleepless nights.

That’s what it’s all about: Makani moves from Hawaii to live with her grandmother in the US state of Nebraska. In a sleepy small town, she wants to graduate from school there. The dump is wide awake, however, when Makani’s classmate suddenly comes from an unknown person killer get killed. And not only that: the murderer reveals the darkest secrets of his victims and terrorizes them while wearing a mask with the respective face. Of course Makani has brought a dark secret with her to Nebraska and that’s exactly why she and her friends have to find out inside who the killer is – before they are murdered themselves.

Sydney Park (“Moxie”, “Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists”) plays Makani, the story of “Somebody’s in Your House” is based on the story of the same name “New York Times” best seller.

“Somebody is in your house” (Original: “There is Someone in Your House”), horror thriller with Sdyney Park, from October 6, 2021

Film highlight # 3 on Netflix in November 2021: “Princess Swap 3: Chasing the Star”

What is “Princess Swap 3: Chasing the Star” about? – I don’t know, Netflix is ​​still keeping a low profile. But it doesn’t matter because: third part of the “Princess Swap” series with Vanessa Hudgens!!! What wild (and perhaps also minimally absurd) adventures Princess Margaret and her doppelganger Stacy are experiencing this time, we all learn in November 2021. In addition, the second doppelganger, party girl Fiona, is back in some form in “Prinzessinnentausch 3”.

“Princess Swap 3: Chasing the Star” (“The Princess Switch 3”), Christmas movie with Vanessa Hudgens in a triple role, from November 2021

December Netflix Film Highlight # 4: “Don’t Look Up”

Nobody, we emphasize: nobody, comes 2021 Past this comedy: Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothée Chalamet, Jennifer Lawrence, Ariana Grande, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill and many more are part of the cast of the feature film.

To the story of “Don’t Look Up” Not too much is known so far except that two mediocre astronomers (presumably Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio) are tasked with convincing humanity that a comet could destroy the earth and all life on it.

This film will be a gift from Netflix to us – not in vain does it run from December 24, 2021 the streaming service. Move over, Kevin, for once we’re waiting for the Christ Child with Leo and J-Law this year.

“Don’t Look Up”, Comedy with Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Timothée Chalamet and Ariana Grande, from December 24, 2021

Film highlight # 5 on Netflix in December 2021: “The Lost Daughter”

At Christmas Netflix presents us with a comedy, on New Year’s Eve the streaming service publishes a star studded one drama: “The Lost Daughter” with Olivia Colman questions long-term decisions and leaves Leda (Olivia Colman) brooding. Resolutions anyone?

© Netflix Olivia Colman and Paul Mescal in “The Lost Daughter”



That Mystery drama, which Leda shows on her vacation by the sea, accompanies the single woman into a world of thoughts into which she drifts after an impulsive act. The main reason for this: Leda’s observation of a mother with her child. Well then: Happy New Year!

In addition to Olivia Colman (“Broadchurch”, “The Crown”) also star in this drama, directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal Dakota Johnson (“50 Shades” series) as well Paul Mescal (“Normal People”) with. The film is based on the book of Elena Ferrante’s novel “Frau im Dunkeln”.

“The Lost Daughter”, Mystery drama with Olivia Colman, from December 31, 2021

Netflix in autumn and winter 2021: an overview of all 40 films

at 40 movie reboots you can lose track of things. But don’t worry, this is where we come in: Here is a list of all Netflix film premieres, sorted by month and, if known, with Start date, trailer and further information. See you in front of the TV!

New Netflix movies in September 2021

“Is there life after the party?”, Comedy, September 2, 2021

“Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali”, Documentation, September 9, 2021

“Kate”, Thriller, September 10, 2021

“Prey”, Thriller from Germany with David Kross and Hanno Koffler, September 10, 2021

A bachelorette party gets out of hand when five friends are chased by a killer in a national park.

“Nightbooks”, Horror comedy with Krysten Ritter, September 15, 2021

The young Alex has to tell a wicked witch (Krysten Ritter) a new scary story every evening in order to stay alive.

“Schumacher”, Documentation about the Formula 1 star Michael Schumacher, September 15, 2021

“Intrusion”, Thriller with Freida Pinto, September 22, 2021

“The bird”, Drama with Melissa McCarthy, Chris O’Dowd, and Kevin Kline, September 24, 2021

© Netflix





Melissa McCarthy and Kevin Kline in “The Bird” on Netflix



After a serious loss, Lily (Melissa McCarthy) has to fight with a bird for supremacy in her garden. Of course, there is much more to the story than a fight with a bird.

“My Little Pony: A New Generation”, Animated film, September 24, 2021

“We were like songs”, Romcom on a fashion assistant and her two best friends, September 29, 2021

© Netflix Scene from “We were like songs”



“Nobody gets out of here alive”, socially critical horror thriller, September 29, 2021

New Netflix movies in October 2021

“The Guilty”, Drama with Jake Gyllenhaal, October 1, 2021

© Netflix Jake Gyllenhaal in the Netflix thriller “The Guilty”



The emergency worker Joe is supposed to keep a caller alive by phone. Or is there more to the call to the emergency call center?

“Diana: The Musical”, Musical film, October 1, 2021

“Somebody is in your house”, Horror, October 6, 2021

“Found”, Documentary about family reunification in the United States, October 20, 2021

“Night Teeth”, Vampire thriller, October 20, 2021

“8 Rue de L’Humanité”, Comedy about life in lockdown in a Paris apartment building, October 20, 2021

“Army of Thieves”, Action thriller by and with Matthias Schweighofer and prequel to “Army of the Dead”, October 29, 2021

“You She He & We”, Comedy with Nilam Farooq and Jonas Nay about two couples, October 2021

“Hypnotic”, Hypnosis horror, October 2021

“The poison”, Thriller about a woman who mysteriously dies far from home, October 2021

© Netflix Scene from the Netflix movie “The Poison”



New Netflix movies in November 2021

“The Harder They Fall”, Western, November 3, 2021

The outlaw Nat and his gang challenge his archenemy Rufus to the last duel. Tarantino-esker western with Idris Elba, LaKeith Stanfield and Regina King, produced by Jay-Z.

“Love Hard”, Romcom with Nina Dobrev and Darren Barnet, November 5, 2021

“Page change”, November 10, 2021

“Red Notice”, Gangster comedy with Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson, November 12, 2021

© Netflix Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in “Red Notice” on Netflix.



“Tick, Tick … Boom!”, Musical film by Lin-Manuel Miranda about theater composer Jonathan Larson with Andrew Garfield, November 19, 2021

“Bruised”, MMA drama by and with Halle Berry, November 24, 2021

© Netflix Halle Berry in “Bruised” on Netflix



“Red Robin”, Animation film, November 24, 2021

“14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible”, Climbing documentation, November 29, 2021

“7 prisoners”, Human Trafficking Drama, November 2021

“A Castle for Christmas”, Romcom in Scotland, November 2021

New Netflix movies in December 2021

“The Power of the Dog”, Family drama with Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons, December 1, 2021

© Netflix Benedict Cumberbatch in “The Power of the Dog”



“The Unforgivable”, Drama with Sandra Bullock, December 10, 2021

“The Hand of God”, Drama about a boy in Naples in the 1980s, December 15, 2021

“Don’t Look Up”, Comedy with all-star cast Adam McKay, December 24, 2021

“The Lost Daughter”, Drama with Olivia Colman and Paul Mescal, December 31, 2021

“Back to the Outback”, Animated film with animals, in December 2021

© Netflix “Back to the Outback” is the motto in December 2021 on Netflix.



“Mixtape”, Film adaptation of the musical series “Soundtrack” by “Gossip Girl” creator Josh Safran