Thursday, September 2, 2021
HomeNewsMCU: Leonardo DiCaprio turned down this iconic Marvel role - News 2021
News

MCU: Leonardo DiCaprio turned down this iconic Marvel role – News 2021

By Sonia Gupta
0
71




Many a big Hollywood star has already had the chance to play a role in the MCU. One of them is Leonardo DiCaprio. In doing so, he turned down one of Marvel’s most iconic roles.


Previous articleAmanda Seyfried net worth 2021 – rich, richer, Amanda Seyfried!
Next articleMainstream breakthrough? Twitter is working on Bitcoin tip function
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv