MCU: Leonardo DiCaprio turned down this iconic Marvel role – News 2021

Many a big Hollywood star has already had the chance to play a role in the MCU. One of them is Leonardo DiCaprio. In doing so, he turned down one of Marvel’s most iconic roles.

In terms of role choices, one could say that there are two types of actors. The ones who accept pretty much every offer and can therefore be seen in really bad films and the others who choose their roles very carefully.



Leonardo DiCaprio is definitely one of the latter and attaches particular importance to the complexity of his figure. The best example is his role in “The Wolf Of Wall Street” by Martin Scorsese. A few years ago he also had a pretty large offer from Marvel on the table. This offer was nothing less than the lead role in “Spider-Man” as Peter Parker.











However, we’re not talking about the latest Spider-Man version with Tom Holland, but the first film from 2002 with Tobey Maguire. Ultimately, director Sam Raimi brought that to the cinemas, but there were other plans too. Because during the long-term planning of “Spider-Man”, James Cameron (“Avatar”) was even supposed to direct it from time to time. It was precisely his wish to cast Leonardo DiCaprio for the role.

As DiCaprio later explained in an interview with Shortlist, he just didn’t feel ready to slip into the costume at the time. For the future, however, it seems to be pretty open, provided the script and the director are correct.

“You never know. You never know. As for the complexity of the characters in these films, they just keep getting better. It hasn’t happened so far, but no, I’m not ruling out anything. “

At the time, the decision was certainly the right one. Had he accepted the role of Peter Parker, we would probably have to forego some of his greatest films. But maybe we would soon welcome him as a returnee at the MCU. Instead, Tobey Maguire plays the Netzschwinger again in “Spider-Man: No Way Home”.