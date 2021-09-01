Wednesday, September 1, 2021
Kylie Jenner adds bikini swimwear for kids to her swimwear collection

By Arjun Sethi
Kylie Jenner has added bikinis for children to her swimwear collection.
The 24-year-old businesswoman has announced that her upcoming Kylie Swim collection will also include swimwear for the little ones in the same colors.

Kylie shared several pieces from the line, including a bold orange bikini and pink and red swimsuit, and wrote on a clip in one of her Instagram stories: “Baby swimwear !!!” The teaser comes just two months after the celebrity announced their Kylie Baby brand. The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ beauty used her Instagram account to share a picture of herself and her three-year-old daughter Stormi to announce her new deal. In addition to the cute snapshot, Jenner wrote: “Bath time with @kyliebaby”. In other baby-related news, the reality celebrity is reportedly expecting another child with partner Travis Scott, and Insider revealed that she can’t wait to see her adorable offspring. A source told People magazine last week: “Kylie is fine. Since becoming pregnant, she’s been trying to take it a little slower and get more rest. Still, she is very busy with Stormi and her brand. But she seems to love everything. “

