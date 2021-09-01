Kylie Jenner adds bikini swimwear for kids to her swimwear collection

Did you know already… Look of the day

Kylie Jenner has added bikinis for children to her swimwear collection.

The 24-year-old businesswoman has announced that her upcoming Kylie Swim collection will also include swimwear for the little ones in the same colors.

Kylie shared several pieces from the line, including a bold orange bikini and pink and red swimsuit, and wrote on a clip in one of her Instagram stories: “Baby swimwear !!!” The teaser comes just two months after the celebrity announced their Kylie Baby brand. The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ beauty used her Instagram account to share a picture of herself and her three-year-old daughter Stormi to announce her new deal. In addition to the cute snapshot, Jenner wrote: “Bath time with @kyliebaby”. In other baby-related news, the reality celebrity is reportedly expecting another child with partner Travis Scott, and Insider revealed that she can’t wait to see her adorable offspring. A source told People magazine last week: “Kylie is fine. Since becoming pregnant, she’s been trying to take it a little slower and get more rest. Still, she is very busy with Stormi and her brand. But she seems to love everything. “

Photo: Bang Showbiz







