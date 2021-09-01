Kings Elliot in the ear: Reese Witherspoon likes the music of a Zurich woman

What does Reese Witherspoon hear on her morning walk? Kings Elliot from Zurich! The actress demonstrates this in several Insta stories. Instagram / reesewitherspoon

Reese Witherspoon shares an Insta story from her walk and tags the music she’s listening to: “Dancing Alone” by Kings Elliot.

The London-based native of Zurich only released the single last week.

At Kings Elliot, tears flowed with emotion.

We talked to the singer about her famous fan and the start of her song’s success.

Kings Elliot would never have dreamed of this in his life: Hollywood actress Reese Witherspoon (44) personally listened to her music on a walk through the woods on Friday. And the superstar shared her selection of songs with her 25 million followers – in three Insta stories!

“Just flabbergasted”, she was at first, says Kings Elliot to 20 minutes. “When I received the notification on Instagram, I thought it was a joke at first.” Only after clicking on Witherspoon’s official account confirmed: “A Hollywood star likes my music. Absolutely surreal. “

Kings Elliot howls snot and water

Kings Elliot’s reaction to her world famous fan: big tears. The Zurich resident, who has lived and worked in London for around five years, showed this in an Instagram post.

“Ignore me while I cry my eyes,” wrote Kings Elliot in the caption of her emotional outburst. More than a thousand followers loved the post, several hundred commented on it.

Among them musician Seven (42): “Ok… ok… OK”, wrote the professional colleague from Switzerland and garnished his comment with fire emojis and clapping hands. In another entry, Seven added: “She just knows what is good.”

Filipinos like them too

In fact, “Dancing Alone”, as Kings Elliot’s latest litter is called, has been widely shared and heard far beyond the country’s borders since it was released a week ago. “It seems that the song triggers something in people,” says the singer. The previous response was “huge”.

She is currently receiving news from all over the world that “touches her deeply,” says Kings Elliot. On Wednesday she even gave an interview to the largest music broadcaster in the Philippines. The Swiss musician is happy: “I would never have expected that.”

In November, Kings, as the singer had called herself up until then, reported back musically for the first time with the surname and released a courageous debut under a new name. In “I’m Getting Tired of Me” she sang about her personal fears and demons – and featured a real panic attack in full length in the music clip.

“While I was trying to film a video, I got a panic attack,” she explained in the opening credits of the video, “instead of deleting it, I decided to share it with you.”

Do you or someone you know have any mental illness? Children’s soul, online Counseling for children of mentally ill parents