Just like her brother: daughter of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman presents rare photo entertainment

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise at the 1999 “Eyes Wide Shut” premiere. Photo: Trevor Moore / Landmark Media / ImageCollect





The two children of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman shy away from the limelight. Normally. After her brother, Bella Cruise has now shown herself again on Instagram.

Bella Cruise (28) gave her followers a rare glimpse into her life. The 28-year-old artist is the daughter of Tom Cruise (58) and Nicole Kidman (53) and often shares works of art on Instagram, but rarely shows her face. In a new photo, Bella can now be seen looking directly into the camera, wearing a hat, scarf and thick winter jacket. “Same face, new prints now available in the shop,” she wrote. She had already caused a stir last year with a mirror selfie.









Bella Cruise, who also has her own clothing line, leads a life out of the spotlight. She lives near London and has been married to Max Parker since 2015. In an interview with “Vanity Fair” in 2019 Nicole Kidman revealed about her daughter that she feels more like an Englishwoman. The family lived there during the filming of the films “Eyes Wide Shut”, “Mission Impossible” and “Portrait of a Lady” in the 1990s. Both children “had English accents when they were little,” said Kidman.

Bella’s brother also shows up

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise were married from 1990 to 2001 and have adopted two children with Bella and her brother Connor (26). Kidman married country star Keith Urban (53) in 2006 and had two more children with daughters Faith Margaret (10) and Sunday Rose (12). Tom Cruise also has a daughter Suri (14) with ex-wife Katie Holmes (42). In addition to Bella, Connor has also opted for a quiet life away from the public as an adult. It wasn’t until the beginning of February that he also appeared on social media.

He shared a rare snapshot of himself on Instagram. The photo shows the 26-year-old laughing on a boat off Costa Rica, holding a large fish in front of him. He wears sunglasses and a full beard.





