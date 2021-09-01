Jungle Cruise on Disney +: Jungle Adventure with Dwayne Johnson in July

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is back. The acting star will be appearing exclusively on Disney + with his new film “Jungle Cruise”. But what is it about?

Los Angeles (USA) – Shiny bald head, powerful muscles and a smile like mother-in-law’s darling – we’re talking about Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The former wrestler has been an actor for around 20 years and wants to start on Disney + with “Jungle Cruise” from the end of July 2021. The adventure film on the US streaming service guarantees fun and excitement for the whole family.

Adventure / Fantasy: Jungle Cruise Publication date: July 29, 2021 (Germany) Director: Jaume Collet-Serra Production: John Davis, John Fox, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia

Jungle Cruise on Disney +: Streaming service relies on filming of Disneyland attraction with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Based on an attraction in the Disneyland amusement park, director Jaume Collet-Serra (“Non-Stop”, “The Commuter”) has taken on an enormously large and complex task with “Jungle Cruise”. The theme ride simulates a boat trip on several major rivers in Asia, Africa and South America. At least loosely, the plot of the film around leading actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson relates to the Disneyland attraction.

Available July 30, 2021 on Disney +: the adventure film “Jungle Cruise” with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. (Kreiszeitung.de-Montage) © Walt Disney Pictures / imago images & Markus Mainka / imago images & YAY Micro / imago images

The 130-minute blockbuster takes place in 1916. The story starts in London at the time. Two years after the end of World War I, Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt) steals an arrowhead that had only recently been recovered. Her brother McGregor (Jack Whitehall) believes that they can find the “tears of the moon” with the arrowhead. These are the flowers of a legendary tree with miraculous healing powers – the revolution in modern medicine could be imminent.









The only problem: the “tears of the moon” are in the middle of the Amazon jungle. Over the centuries, countless explorers have tried their luck and all have failed without a hitch. The advantage of Lily and her brother: Once in Brazil, the sibling duo can rely on the services of Captain Frank Wolff (Dwayne Johnson). He is supposed to accompany and guide the Houghtons on their dangerous journey.

Jungle Cruise with top-class cast: Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Jesse Plemons – music by James Newton Howard

There is little to complain about the cast of “Jungle Cruise”. In addition to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, well-known actors such as Emily Blunt (“Girl on the Train”, “A Quiet Place), Jesse Plemons (“ Breaking Bad ”,“ Fargo ”) or Paul Giamatti (“ John Adams ”,“ Sideways “) Seen in the Disney movie.

Composer James Newton Howard is responsible for the right atmosphere and thus for the right music. The old master can already look back on soundtracks for films like “Waterworld” or “King Kong”. “Jungle Cruise” also seems to have great entertainment. Similar to the “Jumanji” remakes with Dwayne Johnson, the muscular actor has to face the perils of a jungle again.

Disney + in summer 2021: streaming service with a wide range of films and series

The reviews of “Jungle Cruise” were quite favorable in advance. Anyone who is bothered by the monotony of the characters, films and facial expressions of Dwayne Johnson would not get their money’s worth with the Disney production either. Aversions against the 49-year-old are hidden, but with his latest prank he has a classic adventure film that hardly exists in 2021 with all the subplots and plot twist.

Ultimately, everyone has to make up their own mind about “Jungle Cruise”. Disney + users will be able to do this on July 30th. Around a month later, the streaming service “Cruella” with Emma Stone added to its offer.

Basically, Disney + is constantly on the move in the streaming summer of 2021 and knows how to impress with iconic cartoon series or a colorful range of films. So: take off your shoes, put on your soda, hit the couch and do binge-watching! * Kreiszeitung.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

List of rubric lists: © Walt Disney Pictures / imago images & Markus Mainka / imago images & YAY Micro / imago images