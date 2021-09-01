Jennifer Lopez: “Incredibly happy” about love comeback with Ben Affleck

It’s the love comeback of the year, maybe even the decade: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been inseparable for a few weeks. After an appointment in the city, you can of course go straight back to your loved one, as the latest photos show.

They haven’t officially confirmed their relationship yet, but the two Hollywood stars don’t go out of their way to hide their love. Again and again, Jennifer Lopez, 51, and Ben Affleck, 48, are photographed together by paparazzi – on a love vacation in Montana, in front of their rented villa in Miami or on a romantic dinner date in Los Angeles.

Jennifer Lopez on her way to see Ben Affleck



There the singer has now also been spotted after a business meeting. In a flowing, nude-colored blouse dress with embroidery on the sleeves, she climbed into a white SUV with darkened windows. The 51-year-old hid her eyes behind large sunglasses and had her hair tied in a ponytail. Where did it go? Directly to the house of your loved one, of course.

Behind darkened windows you go from the business meeting to Ben Affleck’s house. © Splashnews.com









J.Lo is “incredibly happy”



After their recent breakups – Ben Affleck was still in a relationship with Ana de Armas until January 2021, J.Lo and Alex Rodriguez made their love party public in April – the two seem to be in seventh heaven again. The New Yorker with Puerto Rican roots is said to be “incredibly happy” about the love comeback with Affleck, an insider told the “People” magazine. “They both feel very comfortable in their relationship,” it continues.

The couple, who split up and broke off their engagement in January 2004, are even said to be forging joint plans for the summer and a trip. Now the two want to “spend as much time together as possible,” reveals the insider.

Lopez family Jennifer’s “Coconuts” make themselves comfortable



76 images

Bennifer are inseparable



The first rumors of love about the two actors, who met and fell in love in 2001 during the filming of “Love with Risk – Gigli”, made the rounds at the end of April. Shortly after the mother of two separated from Alex Rodriguez, Affleck was seen in front of her property in LA. Since then, the two superstars have been commuting between Los Angeles and Miami, where Jen also owns a house. “They’ll keep traveling back and forth between Los Angeles and Miami,” a source recently said of the couple’s future plans. “They are very happy together.”

Sources used: people.com, dailymail.co.uk

spg

Gala