She is undoubtedly one of the greatest comedy icons in the world: Whether in “2 Broke Girls”, “American Pie” or “Naturally Blond”: Jennifer Coolidge always manages to bring a smile to you with her special style and wonderfully funny dialects To conjure up the lips of the audience. Also in the new US comedy series “The White Lotus” (always available on Mondays at 8:15 pm on Sky Atlantic or via Sky Q and Sky Ticket) the 59-year-old shows her incomparable talent alongside “Baywatch” beauty Alexandra Daddario the camera. Fans know her as a loud and shrill blonde, but in private Jennifer Coolidge takes on serious tones. The humorous power woman also has an extremely thoughtful side, which she openly revealed in an interview with the teleschau agency.









“How is that supposed to be possible?”

“I’m not sure if there really is the love of my life,” said Coolidge with astonishing frankness. “At least I haven’t found her yet. And in recent years I’ve never had the feeling that I had great love by my side,” the series star continued. “But I think we would all like to believe that there is this one person waiting for us who is just for us.” At the same time, she could hardly imagine ever meeting a man who was perfect for her. “How is there going to be someone who has exactly the same weird taste and humor as me?” Coolidge quipped. “How is that supposed to be possible?”

The Los Angeles-based actress added with a laugh: “Strangely, I often see people around me meeting their soulmate.” However, that at least her new role in the series will find her romantic happy ending, says Coolidge: “Maybe that will help me find happiness in my private life? I would like to believe that I am out there Match. “

