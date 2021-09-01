It couldn’t be more fun in 100 minutes

What it looks like when a gigantic cast full of stars indulges in ridicule with relish, all you need is Mars Attacks! by Tim Burton to watch. You can currently watch the director’s crazy science fiction parody from 1996 Subscription to Amazon Prime * stream.

The story about an alien invasion of belligerent Martians ignites a firework of weird ideas and funny scenes and puts a big smile on the face of every genre fan. Who the cult fun Mars Attacks! has never seen it, should definitely catch up on Amazon Prime!

Mars Attacks! turns a lot of stars through the sci-fi meat grinder at Amazon Prime

In Tim Burton’s film, countless UFOs fly towards the earth. President James Dale (Jack Nicholson) first wants to declare war on the aliens, but can then change his mind to a peaceful reception at a crisis meeting. When the aliens from Mars land on Earth the situation escalates brutally and a battle ensues between humans and aliens.

Check out the German trailer for Mars Attacks here:

Mars Attacks! – Trailer (German)







The first half hour of Burton’s film in particular looks like a gigantic star cast, in the name of how Pierce Brosnan, Sarah Jessica Parker, Natalie Portman, Jack Black, Glenn Close and Jack Nicholson Pop up. They throw themselves into the weirdest (double) roles with great enthusiasm, while Tim Burton brings most of them around the corner surprisingly quickly or with nasty humor.

At the latest after the violent arrival of the Martians on Earth, Mars Attacks ranks! then one weird idea or funny gag after the other to each other. More fun than in the entertaining 100 minutes of this weird sci-fi cult film is hardly possible.

This is ensured, among other things, by highlights such as the design and the distinctive language of the aliens (“Ack, ack, ack!”), Dog heads that are placed on woman’s body and vice versa as well as very special country music. A funnier alien invasion than Mars Attacks! it may never be seen again.

