Instagram model found dead!

Janae

09/01/2021 1:00 p.m.

Mercedes Morr was young, beautiful and a successful influencer with 2.6 million followers. Now Janae Gagnier, as her real name was called, is dead. Her fans can’t believe it and are still in shock.

She still had her whole life ahead of her, worked as an Instagram and OnlyFans model, and still had a lot of dreams. But the opportunity to fulfill this was suddenly taken away from the Texan influencer Janae Gagnier (33) (Mercedes Morr). At just 33 years old, the brunette beauty was found dead.

Was she murdered?

It was Sunday when the police found two bodies in a house in Texas. One of them was social media fame Janae Gagnier. Cause of death: Probably murder. The suspect Kevin Alexander Accord is said to have killed himself after the gruesome act. According to the current investigation, the suspect and the victim should not have known each other personally.

Check out this post on Instagram A post shared by Mercedes Morr (@missmercedesmorr)

Your parents ask for consideration

How could such a terrible incident come about? A question that is not only being asked by your community. Her parents ask for consideration on the Texan’s Instagram account. “Thank you for all the prayers and calls regarding Mercedes. Your parents are asking you to respect the family. We know everyone is concerned. We’ll let everyone know when all the information is confirmed. Thanks very much.”









Check out this post on Instagram A post shared by Mercedes Morr (@missmercedesmorr)

Rappers express their compassion

Well-known rappers like Bow Wow and Tory Lanez publicly mourn the young influencer. Lanez posted a photo of the 33-year-old with the words: “Rest in Peace Queen.” Her 2.6 million followers included world stars like Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion. The “WAP” interpreter has already commented on the influencer’s death in her Instagram story. In it she referred to the deceased as “Sweetheart”.

Fans mourn

Fans express their condolences under the web beauty’s last post, which she showed in a beige jumpsuit from the “fashionova” brand. “God bless you and your family. I’m sorry that Mercedes has to rest in heaven now, “commented a user on the picture. One can only hope that the exact circumstances of her tragic death will be clarified as soon as possible – so that her loved ones can make peace and mourn in peace.