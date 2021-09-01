The visit of the big sister to the university is one of the most exciting moments in the life of a teenager, you would think. But it was different with Kim Kardashian: The 40-year-old posted a photo of herself and her two-year-old sister Kourtney Kardashian on Instagram from the past few days. The entrepreneur and reality TV actress (“Keeping Up with the Kardashians”) wrote: “College years baby! The University of Arizona alone stopped me from becoming a wild party girl. “

She continued, “I remember visiting Kourt on campus and being her driver. I hated all the wild parties so much that I stayed home and never wanted to drink or party again. “” So thank you, “she added to the University of Arizona (” U of A “),” I was never a student there, but you have shaped my life more than you know. ”The post ends with a laughing emoji.









Not a great drinker

In fact, Kim Kardashian is said to have never been a big drinker, according to statements from people around her: “She may have a glass of champagne on a holiday or someone’s birthday, but that’s rare,” a source told People ”. Back then, Kim Kardashian caused a stir after admitting on an episode of the reality soap “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” that she was on ecstasy at the wedding with producer Damon Thomas.

Kourtney Kardashian graduated from the University of Arizona with a degree in drama with a minor in Spanish. She had previously attended Southern Methodist University in Dallas. Kim Kardashian, on the other hand, briefly attended Pierce College in Los Angeles. She left college without a degree.