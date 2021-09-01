Wednesday, September 1, 2021
HomeNews"I hated all the wild parties"
News

“I hated all the wild parties”

By Arjun Sethi
0
60




The visit of the big sister to the university is one of the most exciting moments in the life of a teenager, you would think. But it was different with Kim Kardashian: The 40-year-old posted a photo of herself and her two-year-old sister Kourtney Kardashian on Instagram from the past few days. The entrepreneur and reality TV actress (“Keeping Up with the Kardashians”) wrote: “College years baby! The University of Arizona alone stopped me from becoming a wild party girl. “

She continued, “I remember visiting Kourt on campus and being her driver. I hated all the wild parties so much that I stayed home and never wanted to drink or party again. “” So thank you, “she added to the University of Arizona (” U of A “),” I was never a student there, but you have shaped my life more than you know. ”The post ends with a laughing emoji.




Not a great drinker

In fact, Kim Kardashian is said to have never been a big drinker, according to statements from people around her: “She may have a glass of champagne on a holiday or someone’s birthday, but that’s rare,” a source told People ”. Back then, Kim Kardashian caused a stir after admitting on an episode of the reality soap “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” that she was on ecstasy at the wedding with producer Damon Thomas.

Kourtney Kardashian graduated from the University of Arizona with a degree in drama with a minor in Spanish. She had previously attended Southern Methodist University in Dallas. Kim Kardashian, on the other hand, briefly attended Pierce College in Los Angeles. She left college without a degree.


Previous articleDonnie Yen: Having Fun Filming ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’
Next articleNew Prince of Bel-Air: Successor to Will Smith found!
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv